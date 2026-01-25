House Targaryen Family Tree in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms & Who the King Is

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms brings viewers back to Westeros, but only a few of the Great Houses from Game of Thrones make an appearance — and among them, House Targaryen plays the biggest role. This makes sense, as the Targaryens still have the Iron Throne in the new spinoff. The dragons may be gone after House of the Dragon‘s Targaryen civil war, but the Great House still holds power until Robert’s Rebellion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And while a decreased focus on the wealthy and powerful is one way A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms differs from Game of Thrones, Ser Duncan the Tall’s story is very much impacted by the Targaryens calling the shots in Westeros. Quite a few of them appear over the course of George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight novella. Unsurprisingly, they’re poised to show up in the TV adaptation as well. For those trying to follow who’s who, a Targaryen family tree covering the characters in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be helpful. Here’s how all the newly introduced Targaryens are connected to one another. Warning: Light spoilers ahead for The Hedge Knight novella, and thus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

11) King Daeron II Targaryen

Father of Baelor, Aerys I, Rhaegel, and Maekar I

Before digging into the Targaryens that define Dunk’s story, it’s worth noting who the king during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is — even though he won’t make an appearance. Daeron II Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne during the Game of Thrones spinoff, which takes place toward the end of his reign.

King Daeron II is known for bringing Dorne into the Seven Kingdoms. He also saw the realm through a second Targaryen civil war dubbed the first Blackfyre Rebellion. Although he’s not important to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, two of his sons and several of his grandchildren will cross paths with Dunk.

10) Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

First Son of King Daeron II

Image via HBO

Baelor “Breakspear” is the eldest son of King Daeron II, and he’s among the most notable Targaryens in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. In The Hedge Knight, he becomes an unexpected ally for Dunk. He remembers Ser Arlan Pennytree, and thus, speaks for Dunk when no one else will.

It’s thanks to him that Dunk is given the okay to participate in the tourney at Ashford Meadow. And when Dunk’s story takes unforeseen turns, Baelor’s respect for him pays off. Baelor is portrayed by Bertie Carvel in the HBO series, and he’ll likely win viewers over in short order.

9) Aerys I Targaryen

Second Son of King Daeron II

Aerys I Targaryen is the second son of King Daeron II, and he doesn’t appear in The Hedge Knight. This means we likely won’t see him in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. However, since he eventually becomes king, he could show up in later seasons of the Game of Thrones spinoff.

Aerys I is known for his love of knowledge and books, and he never has any heirs with his wife, Lady Aelinor Penrose. His reign is defined by the Great Spring Sickness, as well as the second and third Blackfyre Rebellions.

8) Rhaegel Targaryen

Third Son of King Daeron II

Daeron II’s third son, Rhaegel Targaryen, is also not in The Hedge Knight — and given that he doesn’t have much of an impact on the Seven Kingdoms, it’s unlikely he’ll be in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at all. From the times he is mentioned, we know that Rhaegel is considered “mad” and “feeble-minded.” He’s rarely given consideration in the line of succession, being deemed insufficient to take the Iron Throne.

7) Maekar I Targaryen

Fourth Son of King Daeron II

Image via HBO

Maekar I Targaryen, Daeron II’s youngest son, is the other Targaryen from his generation who appears in The Hedge Knight. Maekar I attends the tourney at Ashford Meadow, and he’s accompanied by several of his sons. While Baelor becomes an ally to Dunk, Maekar I looks less fondly upon the hedge knight.

Sam Spruell is playing Maekar I in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and we can expect a few interactions between the character and Dunk. He doesn’t play the largest role, but his presence results in a couple of big developments for the series’ hero.

6) Valarr Targaryen

First Son of Baelor

Valarr is the eldest son of Baelor Targaryen, and although he doesn’t factor heavily into Dunk’s story, we’ll still get a glimpse of him in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That’s because the prince partakes in the tourney at Ashford Meadow. And we know he’s been cast for the HBO show, with Oscar Morgan taking on the role.

Because Valarr is the eldest son of the heir to the Iron Throne, don’t expect to see him in any major jousts; he’s limited to less dangerous showings. Unlike his father, he won’t interact with Dunk much, if at all.

5) Matarys Targaryen

Second Son of Baelor

Matarys Targaryen is the younger son of Baelor “Breakspear,” and he’s unlikely to show up in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Although Baelor mentions his children, there’s no indication that Matarys is present at the tourney at Ashford, much less participating in it. Not much is known about him from George R.R. Martin’s writings, though he does perish during the Great Spring Sickness.

4) Daeron Targaryen

First Son of Maekar I

Image via HBO

We’ve already gotten a look at Daeron Targaryen, the eldest son of Maekar I, during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ premiere. However, fans may not know it. He’s the man who drunkenly approaches the show’s lead in the tavern, claiming to have dreamt about him. Knowing the Targaryens have prophetic dreams, that will likely come up again.

Daeron is brought to life by Henry Ashton in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He’ll interact with Dunk again before Season 1 is through. As we get to know him, viewers will realize that Daeron is a disappointment to his father. He’s known for overindulging in alcohol — this gets him the name Daeron the Drunken — and he’s a bit cowardly.

3) Aerion Targaryen

Second Son of Maekar I

Image via HBO

Aerion is one of the most important Targaryens to pay attention to in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as he becomes an antagonist for Ser Duncan the Tall. The second son of Maekar I, Aerion is known for being arrogant and vicious. He’ll prove as much as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues its run.

Dunk finds himself on the wrong side of the Targaryen prince, leading to a situation that puts his life on the line. Aerion is played by Finn Bennett in the show, and judging by A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ trailers, he’s already doing an excellent job of capturing his character’s bad attitude.

2) Aemon Targaryen

Third Son of Maekar I

Image via HBO

The third son of Maekar I is a Targaryen we know well, but not from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He won’t appear in the spinoff, but Aemon Targaryen is the very same character who serves as the maester at Castle Black in Game of Thrones. Obviously, he lives a long life. But as we know from the prior series, he’s not interest in power struggles or combat.

Aemon is still quite young during the events of The Hedge Knight, and he’s not present for the tourney. In the novella, he’s focusing on his studies. As such, we won’t see him at Ashford Meadow.

1) Aegon V Targaryen

Fourth & Youngest Son of Maekar I

Image courtesy of HBO

The youngest of Maekar I’s sons is Aegon V Targaryen, who also plays a major role in Dunk’s story — though it’s probably best if viewers discover how on their own. Like his older brothers, he’ll be a recognizable part of the Game of Thrones landscape before A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is through.

Other Notable Targaryens From This Time Period

There are several other Targaryens who make up the family tree of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ time period, though they’re not major parts of the story we’ll see on-screen:

Daella Targaryen: In addition to the four sons who appear on-screen in the Game of Thrones franchise, Maekar I has two daughters. Daella Targaryen is the eldest.

Rhae Targaryen: Rhae Targaryen is Maekar I’s youngest daughter.

Aelor & Aelora Targaryen: Aelor and Aelora are the twins of Rhaegel and his wife, Alys Arryn.

Daenora Targaryen: Daenora Targaryen is the youngest child of Rhaegel and Alys.

Brynden Rivers: Brynden “Bloodraven” Rivers is the bastard half-brother of King Daeron II, and while we don’t see him in The Hedge Knight, we do know him already. He’s the man who becomes the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones. As such, it’ll be interesting to see if A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ later outings bring him in and make that connection.

Which Targaryen are you most excited to see in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!