10 Best Knights & Warriors in Game of Thrones TV Shows, Ranked by Skill & Strength

Knights and warriors play an important role in the Game of Thrones franchise, as they contribute to much of the action throughout its TV shows — and often become central to the politics, even when they don’t mean to. This will certainly be the case for Ser Duncan the Tall, the character at the helm of HBO’s new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. And while we’ve yet to see Dunk in action, it’s obvious his story will showcase quite a few great fighters from George R.R. Martin’s world.

Most of the best knights and warriors from the Game of Thrones universe come from the original series itself, though. Whether they play a prominent role in the main show, like Jaime Lannister, or appear in flashbacks, they’re extremely memorable. The 10 strongest and most skilled players from Game of Thrones and its spinoffs all have impressive feats to speak of. Their talents serve them well, whether they’re jousting or going into battle.

10) Ser Duncan the Tall

There are a number of fighters from the Game of Thrones universe who could round out the bottom of this ranking, but the final spot has to go to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ lead. Ser Duncan the Tall might not seem like much compared to some of the other names on this list. However, he’s a solid fighter given where he comes from.

Most of the strong warriors of Westeros are from or serve the Great Houses, but Dunk hails from Flea Bottom. As he’ll prove later in the spinoff, he’s still capable of going toe-to-toe with better-trained players, despite not having the privileges they’re afforded. His size and willingness to learn make him a worthy knight. He’s also one of the few to claim that title and actually live up to the ideals associated with it.

9) Bronn

In complete opposition to Dunk, Bronn boasts none of the lofty ideals knights are supposed to uphold. Initially, he uses his fighting talents as a sellsword. However, his relationship with Tyrion results in him becoming a knight and member of the Kingsguard. And there’s no denying that Bronn’s skills make him a capable addition — even if he’s happy to sell out to the highest bidder.

Bronn is fast on his feet, quick-thinking (even when a dragon’s charging the field), and knows how to wield a sword. With his background, Bronn is still no match for Westeros’ most-seasoned knights. He’s also on the smaller side compared to characters like the Hound and Brienne. However, his ruthlessness gives him an edge, and he survives when many greater fighters don’t.

8) Sandor Clegane (The Hound)

While Bronn’s fighting skills are so good that he’s made a knight, Sandor Clegane is impressive enough to be placed in the Kingsguard without that particular requirement. The Hound is a fearsome opponent, and that’s obvious from Game of Thrones Season 1. He’s large and strong, but he has no problem keeping up with smaller, faster foes. He also has a ruthless attitude similar to Bronn’s.

The Hound holds his own against other great warriors on this list, whether it’s Brienne of Tarth or his brother, The Mountain. We know from his travels with Arya that he can take on many men with a sword, with the numbers not really working against him. These clear examples of his talents place him a smidge above Bronn (though it would have been nice to actually see them fight it out before the Battle of the Blackwater).

7) Brienne of Tarth

When looking at the accomplishments of Game of Thrones‘ greatest warriors, Brienne of Tarth’s can’t be overlooked. Despite Westeros’ patriarchal society stacking the odds against her, Brienne manages to become a female knight — and she repeatedly proves she’s worthy of the title. With Brienne’s size and training, she’s capable of fending off powerful opponents. We see this with the Hound, who, admittedly, she just barely beats. Still, it shows that she’s leagues ahead of many of Game of Thrones‘ strongest fighters.

Game of Thrones also stresses Brienne’s skill with a sword, regularly showing her training with it or using it to defend others. And it’s a bonus that she embraces the true values of knighthood. She and Ser Duncan the Tall would probably get along.

6) Gregor Clegane (The Mountain)

Ser Gregor Clegane is a force to be reckoned with in Game of Thrones, and in large part, that’s due to his strength and size. There’s a reason he’s called The Mountain: In the Song of Ice and Fire books, he’s nearly 8 feet tall, and in the show, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson’s character is around 7. Gregor also has a lot of muscle on him. Thanks to his sheer size, he’s able to defeat skilled opponents, like the Hound. His strength also allows him to wield a greatsword with relative ease. It’s hard to say if he’s exceptional at swordplay, as a lot of his advantage comes from his size. Either way, he tends to get the job done.

Of course, The Mountain’s stature does come with one significant weakness: he’s not as speedy as the better warriors on this list. He’s also impulsive when he gets angry. This can work against him, but as seen with Oberyn Martell, it can also prove beneficial. Looking at The Mountain from every angle, he’s in the middle of this ranking — though he’d move to the top after Qyburn’s experiments, which basically make him unbeatable.

5) Oberyn Martell

Prince Oberyn Martell is as deadly as he is charming; there’s a reason his nickname is the Red Viper of Dorne. He’s fast and skilled at wielding weapons, which he’s known for poisoning his opponents with. We don’t see much of this background in Game of Thrones, though we do get a firsthand look at his combat skills. He proves to be more talented than even The Mountain, though his pride gets the better of him, leading to him losing that fight.

And The Mountain killing Oberyn pinpoints the latter’s biggest weakness: he’s on the smaller side, and thus, less strong than other Game of Thrones warriors. With his speed and use of long-range weapons, this typically doesn’t matter. But he’s not able to push The Mountain off him when it comes down to it. I’d still place Oberyn above Gregor Clegane, as he would have won in a more fair fight — and if emotions weren’t so high in that moment.

4) Robert Baratheon (Before He Became King)

Robert Baratheon has a reputation for being one of Westeros’ most impressive warriors, though it’s hard to square that with the man we meet in Game of Thrones Season 1. But before Robert becomes king — and caves to his vices — he’s a huge asset on the battlefield. It’s how he becomes such an iconic figure during Robert’s Rebellion, and it’s the reason the conflict has that name. It’s also why he’s made king afterward.

In his prime, Robert has the size and strength to take down skilled opponents. He even defeats Rhaegar Targaryen, who is a legend when the two finally trade blows. It’s not just brawn that Robert has going for him, either. He’s cited as a leader who’s great at strategy, and he’s not so large that he lacks speed. All of these qualities come together to make him one of the Game of Thrones franchise’s best fighters. However, several actual knights are even better, and they don’t fall off nearly as hard.

3) Jaime Lannister (Before Losing His Hand)

Jaime Lannister may not seem knightly when we meet him, but he’s one of Game of Thrones‘ greatest warriors. Well, at least until he loses his right hand. His reputation when Game of Thrones opens tells us as much. He’s feared on the battlefield, though we only get to see a little of that on-screen. His skill with a sword is impressive, and he’s both fast and strong. (He also has some of that ruthlessness that Bronn benefits from.)

Jaime’s natural skill with a sword and wins on the battlefield bring him to the top of this ranking, but there are a couple of characters even more renowned in the Game of Thrones universe. Both are more practiced than Jaime, and they’re less impulsive. They also remain at a certain level of competence over their careers, which is impossible for Jaime once he loses his hand. He still manages to make do with his left one, but the loss and his early death prevent him from reaching the heights of Ser Barristan Selmy. And he was never on the same level as Ser Arthur Dayne.

2) Barristan Selmy

Game of Thrones doesn’t show us Ser Barristan Selmy in his prime, but he’s still a capable fighter when we meet him. And that says something, since so many of Westeros’ warriors don’t live to see his age — and the ones who do usually aren’t still skilled in combat. But, as Barristan tells Cersei and Joffrey when they dismiss him, he could still take many of the younger knights who make up the Kingsguard. He doesn’t prove it, but I believe him.

And he does showcase his speed, strength, and swordsmanship when he serves Daenerys Targaryen. Seeing how Barristan excels during Game of Thrones, it’s not hard to understand why he has the reputation he does. He certainly has the air of someone who won many tourneys, helped defeat the Smiling Knight, and prevailed in one-on-one combat against Maelys the Monstrous. He’s a hard fighter to top, though one knight that appears on-screen briefly manages to.

1) Arthur Dayne

Ser Arthur Dayne only appears briefly during Game of Thrones — he’s in the flashbacks at the Tower of Joy — but he’s widely regarded as one of the best knights in George R.R. Martin’s world. Ser Barristan Selmy looks up to him, suggesting that he’s even better in combat. And really, that’s the reason we know Arthur Dayne is the best of the best: because so many well-regarded knights sing his praises.

Of course, Ser Arthur Dayne also has some major accomplishments to speak of. He’s called the Sword of the Morning because he uses a greatsword called Dawn, which is believed to be made from a falling star. He also served in the Kingsguard, beat Rhaegar Targaryen in a tourney, and was responsible for slaying the Smiling Knight, a notorious outlaw. Ser Arthur Dayne was young when he was stabbed in the back and killed, too. Had he been given the opportunity to grow, he would have become an even greater warrior.

Honorable Mentions

Because it’s hard to narrow the Game of Thrones universe’s best fighters — even when limiting it to characters who appear in the TV shows — here are some honorable mentions:

Jon Snow: Jon Snow is particularly skilled with a sword, and it was a close call when deciding whether he or Dunk should be at the bottom of this ranking. Game of Thrones shows us how intimidating Jon is on the battlefield on more than one occasion; there’s a reason Ramsay Bolton is afraid to fight him in single combat. He doesn’t have any major achievements, but he’s a great swordsman all the same. (Perhaps if he’d actually defeated the Night King, he’d land among the best knights on the list…)

Loras Tyrell: Loras Tyrell is another knight with a decent reputation in the Game of Thrones franchise, though it’s hard to say if he’d actually make the top 10. He’s good in a joust, though he’s better known for using a lance than a sword. And most of Loras’ experience is from tourneys, not from being on an actual battlefield. He’s fairly young when all this praise is heaped upon him, and given more time, it’s possible he could have become one of the greats. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for poor Loras.

Khal Drogo: Finally, Khal Drogo is another contender for this list, as he’s an intimidating fighter who boasts strength and speed in a fight. That’s why he wins so many of them and has an impressively long braid when Game of Thrones opens. Drogo’s combat skills are excellent by Dothraki standards, but we never get to see how he’d fare against the best knights and warriors of the Seven Kingdoms. Given how fearless and brutal he is, though, I’m willing to bet he’d hold his own.

Who do you think is the most powerful warrior in Game of Thrones' TV universe?