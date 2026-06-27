Invincible: 5 Best Comics Characters Who Still Need To Appear in the TV Show (& #2 Would Be Epic)

Prime Video’s Invincible has been a near-perfect adaptation of the Image Comics series so far, and with Invincible season 6 officially confirmed, it looks like the show is well on its way to adapting the entire run. However, the series has only adapted around half of the comic storyline so far, meaning that these five characters should be coming in the show’s future.

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By the end of Invincible season 4, most of the show’s major players have been introduced. Many of the missing Image Comics crossover characters, like Brit and Wolf-Man, were introduced at the end of season 3, and season 4 introduced more significant characters like Thragg and Dinosaurus. However, some important characters are still missing, such as these.

5) Ursaal

By the end of Invincible season 4, the Viltrum Empire has been significantly weakened. However, Thragg has a plan to change this. Thragg and the remaining Viltrumites have gone undercover and made a home on Earth, where they hope to repopulate their ranks. In the Invincible comics, Thragg continues this plan by going to Thraxa, with Oliver having proven that Thraxans and Viltrumites are compatible for breeding. He gives birth to loads of children while there, including his daughter Ursaal.

Ursaal and her twin sister Onann are two of Thragg’s most trusted children, soon after their birth, with them becoming fierce weapons in his war against the Coalition of Planets. Ursaal becomes one of Invincible‘s most significant villains in its latter half, with her going on to have one of the most interesting arcs in the comic series’ run. It’ll be a while until Ursaal is introduced in the Prime Video show, but many fans of the comics can’t wait to see her.

4) Monax

Another one of the biggest cliffhangers at the end of Invincible season 4 is the fate of Robot and Monster Girl. The duo was last seen charging into the Flaxan Dimension, with them collapsing the portal and getting stuck. They will most likely return in Invincible season 5, although a lot will have happened in their absence. In the comics, Robot becomes the dictator of the Flaxan dimension, causing Monster Girl to rebel against him.

During their time apart, Monster Girl has a child with a Flaxan. This monster-Flaxan hybrid is named Monax, a powerful rebel who hopes to bring Robot down. The character is one of the most fun results of Robot and Monster Girl’s time in the Flaxan dimension, and he will continue this arc in an interesting way when he joins the Prime Video show. It wouldn’t be surprising for him to appear in Invincible season 5 alongside Robot and Monster Girl, although with how the show changes things, we may not see him until further in the future.

3) Terra Grayson

Mark and Eve have been in a relationship for a while now, and this is something that will continue far into the future of Invincible. They will eventually have children, with one of them being Terra Grayson. Terra starts her time in the Invincible show as a baby, with her parents being worried about how she will turn out, considering the insanity that constantly plagues their lives. It will probably be several seasons until we see an adult Terra, as her superheroics don’t take center stage until the latter half of Invincible. However, it will definitely be worth the wait.

Terra is essentially Mark’s successor, with her wearing a similar Invincible-colored suit and becoming a superhero. She has an incredibly interesting relationship with Ursaal, as the rivalry between their respective fathers unsurprisingly causes issues between them. She continues to take the spotlight more and more as the series goes on, with her ending in a similar place to where Mark started. Terra is arguably the most popular Invincible original character who hasn’t been introduced to the show yet, and many fans are eagerly awaiting her appearance in the series’ future.

2) Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The previous three Invincible characters haven’t appeared in the Prime Video series yet, but that’s because they aren’t active at the point in the story that season 4 has reached. However, there are a few significant characters that Invincible should have put in, but didn’t. One of these is one of Image Comics’ most popular superheroes: Spawn.

Before becoming a superhero, Spawn was a government assassin who died and went to Hell. Once there, he made a deal to come back to life as a hellspawn. However, this life is not what he expected. So, he decides to take his newfound powers and become a superhero, doing good in order to make up for the bad things he had done.

Spawn is an Image Comics crossover character in the Invincible comics, meaning that he was left out of the first few seasons of the TV show. However, when season 3’s Invincible War introduced missing Image Comics crossover characters like Wolf-Man, Tech Jacket, and Brit, fans were upset that Spawn wasn’t there with them. He appears in the comic book Invincible War storyline, and as one of Image Comics’ most popular characters, he should’ve been in the show too.

1) Savage Dragon

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Another Image Comics crossover character who should have been in the show by this point is Savage Dragon. In the comics, Savage Dragon awakens in a Chicagoan field one day without any memories. He has super strength, a healing factor, green skin, and fins. So, not knowing where he came from, he decides to become a superhero. He joins the police force and attempts to fight mutants, with this story being another one of Image Comics’ most popular.

Savage Dragon has an even bigger role in the Invincible comics than Spawn, so it’s especially sad that he hasn’t been in the show yet. In the comics, Savage Dragon appears in the Invincible War, at Rex’s funeral, and has multiple other crossover stories with Invincible. He fits in perfectly with the Invincible universe, and since so many other Image characters have appeared in the show, it’s a shame he hasn’t been there yet. It is almost certainly due to licensing rights, and hopefully, Prime Video can sort these out before Invincible ends.