What’s Going on With Atom Eve’s Powers in Invincible’s Season 3 Finale?

Invincible Season 3 came to an end with some big teases for the future, and one of those teases has raised some major questions about the state of Atom Eve’s powers. Invincible Season 3 was the roughest for Mark and Eve yet. While the two had finally confirmed that they had feelings with one another and started going out officially, it also meant that the two of them were now in the midst of fighting all of Mark’s incoming foes together. And the third season really threw some major challenges at the two of them as a result of even more chaos breaking out.

Invincible Season 3 ramped things up for Mark and Eve in the final three episodes of the season with one apocalyptic event after another, and Eve had supported Mark every step of the way. This came to a head with a fight against the Viltrumite Conquest in the Season 3 finale, and Eve died at his hand. But through this she unlocked a secret power within her that had been limited before. In doing so, she might have wrecked her powers in a way that won’t be revealed until the upcoming fourth season.

What Happened in Invincible Season 3’s Finale Cliffhanger?

Invincible Season 3’s finale was a game changing one for Eve. To help Mark in his fight against Conquest, Eve pushed her abilities to an extent that fans had never seen before. But even with all of this power, Conquest was able to fight back long enough for Eve to run out of stamina. Then dealing a fatal blow by punching straight through her stomach, it really seemed like Eve was killed at the Viltrumite’s hand. Soon enough, however, the opposite is revealed to be the case as her powers automatically activate to rebuild her body and bring her back to life.

Eve doesn’t seem to recognize it at the time, but this new boost of power is what helps her deal some major damage to Conquest so that Mark can deal the final blow to win the fight. It’s then explained later by Eve that because of a limiter placed on her when she was younger, she didn’t have the power to manipulate organic matter. Being killed by Conquest and pushing her body to this state, however, removed that limiter and activated a new level of power. It’s just made clear by the end of the episode that it also comes with a major flaw.

What’s Going on With Eve’s Powers?

Invincible then brought Season 3 to an end with some teases for Mark and Eve’s future. With the two of them returning home and getting intimate, Eve uses her abilities to remove Mark’s costume and fold it on the side of the bed. It’s a moment the two of them had been fighting all season for, but the happy ending doesn’t last long as it’s revealed that the costume that Eve had created is starting to melt and come apart. It’s clear that Eve’s powers are now on the fritz after bringing herself back to life.

This will be further revealed in Invincible Season 4, but this is a change to her abilities that have come as a result of that physical stress on her body. The spoiler filled explanation of what’s really going on, however, is that this doesn’t have to do with the fact that Conquest had damaged her body. Her body is under extreme duress for a much different, more intimate reason and that’s one that was revealed around this time in the comics but is being saved for a bigger moment later on. The full explanation is below, but beware of some huge spoilers depending on how it plays out in the animated series.

Major spoilers for Invincible Season 4 to follow!

If this is going to play out like it did in the original Invincible comics (which is likely given that everything that been adapted thus far), then Eve’s powers going berserk here are a result of a pregnancy. The new entity within her body is throwing the rest of her power out of balance as it’s using the energy that she would have used with her abilities otherwise. It’s a pretty huge part of Eve’s story moving forward, and will likely form one of the big subplots for Mark and Eve’s relationship in the next season.

But because Invincible also shakes the events around a little bit to have a better narrative flow for the animated series, the reveal of Eve’s pregnancy could lead to even bigger events to come. It’s yet to be announced when Invincible Season 4 will premiere, but this is another key story to look for when the new episodes return.