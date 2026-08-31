McDonald’s Confirms Release Date for Official One Piece & SpongeBob Crossover – Watch Trailer

One Piece and SpongeBob SquarePants are kicking off an official crossover with McDonald’s and the release date for this major event has now been confirmed with a special trailer showing it all off. McDonald’s has been going full gear into the world of anime in the past few years especially with their own original projects, all kinds of cool crossovers, and more, but the latest just might be their most impressive feat yet. Because not only have they recruited One Piece, but SpongeBob SquarePants together in a new crossover event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An official One Piece and SpongeBob SquarePants crossover event with McDonald’s has been teased through the Summer as promotional materials for the special Happy Meal have made their way online, but now it’s been fully confirmed by Toei Animation themselves. They’ve shared a new special trailer showing off the upcoming crossover that puts the Nickelodeon characters in some familiar One Piece world characters and events, and you can check it out in action below.

When Does One Piece and SpongeBob Happy Meal Come to McDonald’s?

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The One Piece and SpongeBob SquarePants Happy Meal will be coming to McDonald’s on September 15th, and as teased by the video the toys will include special match ups of the franchise’s various characters. These include the big names like a new version of SpongeBob as Gear 5 Luffy, or Patrick as Roronoa Zoro, but there are even more smaller characters you would never expect to see included like Mermaid Man as Monkey D. Garp, Mrs. Puff as Big Mom and more. It’s going to be one that fans will want to try and seek it all out.

One Piece and McDonald’s have crossed paths in the past, and it’s been the same for SpongeBob’s end of things as well, but the two massive franchises crossing over in this way is a real step forward. One Piece has been getting a lot of worldwide recognition across the last few years especially, and has been making headway with all sorts of notable releases and events that have helped to bring the franchise to this bigger stage. But this has to be the biggest recognition for One Piece yet as this new Happy Meal combines it with the Nickelodeon icon.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

This special One Piece and SpongeBob SquarePants Happy Meal is only one of the major events that the franchise has in store for the rest of the year and beyond. Not only does One Piece have a few more episodes left to air this Summer, but it’s also coming to Netflix later this September with a new LEGO special. Then it’s got even bigger plans coming in 2027 with more episodes of the TV anime, the start of a reboot series on Netflix, a third season of the live-action series, and the first of two new feature films hitting Japan.

It’s also going to be a big future for SpongeBob SquarePants too. Recently celebrating its own 25th anniversary in recent years, the Nickelodeon icon is not going anywhere anytime soon. It was recently confirmed for Season 18 and 19 with the network, and its official spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show, has also been picked up for Season 6 and 7 that will kick off their runs sometime in 2027.