Power Ranking the Strongest Remaining Supes After The Boys Season 5, Episode 8

The Boys Season 5, Episode 8 officially brings Prime Video’s series to a close, and it upends the power ranking of the show’s strongest supes. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-8. Following the deaths in The Boys‘ series finale, the show’s universe is now down two huge powerhouses. Homelander’s and Butcher’s downfalls pull both from the ranking, leaving massive holes in our weekly round-up. And even Ryan, who survives the final showdown against his father, doesn’t maintain his powers. With a single radiation blast, The Boys removes the most daunting players from its lineup.

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The Boys also ends with far fewer supes than Season 5 starts with. Characters like Oh-Father, The Deep, and even Cindy weren’t so impressive that they’d top our weekly list, but their deaths don’t leave many supes to replace its missing characters with. Even Sister Sage is out of the equation after having her intellect blasted away. If Vought is committed to rebuilding, the company will have a tough time finding figureheads on par with Ryan or Homelander. Following the events of The Boys series finale, these five seem to be the strongest supes on the playing field.

5) Cate Dunlap

With most of the supporting adult supes de-powered or dead, Gen V‘s characters are now some of the most promising ones we know of. They all have massive potential, but apart from Marie, Cate is probably the strongest of the bunch. In terms of raw physical strength, she’s nothing special, but her ability to control people’s minds makes her a serious threat. She doesn’t need to fight when she’s capable of making her opponents turn on themselves or simply walk away. She also can alter memories, reshaping people’s perspectives completely. On a grander scale, Cate’s power is terrifying. Of course, she needs to touch someone to use them, a significant weakness when facing foes who know what she’s capable of.

4) Starlight

Image via Darren Goldstein/Prime Video

Starlight boasts a good combination of physical power and social capital, and The Boys‘ final scene makes it clear she’s using both. Erin Moriarty’s character is never portrayed as one of the strongest players physically. Although she’s the face of the fight against Homelander — and has the durability and strength associated with most supes — she’s fairly average in 1:1 fights. It doesn’t help that The Boys downplays her abilities when it’s convenient, painting an inconsistent picture of her power level. Starlight can blind and incinerate people, and she’s seen taking on characters like Black Noir II. However, she also struggles when facing Oh-Father and The Deep. Her status and abilities still land her on the ranking of remaining supes, but she’s near the bottom.

3) Kimiko

Kimiko’s ability to regenerate makes her a powerful supe to begin with, as she’s hard to actually kill. She’s also adept at fighting, the result of being trained as a child soldier. Kimiko’s actual strength is likely the same as other supes, but her finely tuned combat skills and durability place her higher than Starlight on The Boys‘ current power ranking. The fact that she’s now capable of radiation blasts like Soldier Boy’s also secures her spot above Annie and most of Gen V‘s characters — and honestly, it’s hard to say whether she belongs before or after Marie. Kimiko’s blast does take out three of the strongest supes in The Boys Season 5, Episode 8 in just one go. That makes her hugely impressive, even if she wouldn’t stand a chance against Butcher, Ryan, or Homelander without that power.

2) Marie Moreau

Image via Prime Video

Marie Moreau continues to be difficult to place on a power ranking, mostly because we don’t see her powers utilized in The Boys Season 5. Both seasons of Gen V set her up as having the potential to reach Homelander’s heights. She’s the only other Project Odessa survivor, and she even manages to heal and reverse death in Gen V Season 2. Her blood manipulation is daunting without those upgrades; Victoria Neuman demonstrates what a threat Marie could become. With them, she’s an even greater wild card. The Boys Season 5 suggests she’s still mastering her abilities — a perplexing comment that undoes three years of setup — but she could make her way to the top of this ranking eventually.

1) Soldier Boy

Image via Prime Video

Thanks to Homelander putting him back in the cryo chamber, Soldier Boy manages to survive The Boys Season 5 — and until Marie proves she can one-up him, he’s now the strongest supe in the series’ universe. Throughout the Prime Video show, Soldier Boy is shown to be second to only Homelander. Following Homelander’s death, it stands to reason that he’d rise to the top of a power ranking. He lacks the flight and heat vision that made Homelander stand out, but Soldier Boy is insanely strong and hard to kill. The V1 also makes it so that he doesn’t age or die from the supe virus. His topping this list doesn’t mean much when he’s still asleep, but The Boys‘ ending leaves the possibility of his return open.

Who do you think are the strongest supes after The Boys‘ series finale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!