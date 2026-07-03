“Tell Me You Haven’t Read An X-Men Comic”: Fans Aren’t Happy With One X-Men ’97 Character Change

X-Men fans are convinced X-Men ’97 Season 2 has gotten Emma Frost totally wrong. Introduced back in 1980 and originally portrayed as a rival to Charles Xavier, Emma Frost (aka the White Queen) has since became one of the most influential X-Men of all time. Emma’s relationship with Cyclops is the stuff of legend, pretty much defining the post-Decimation comics, and she has a firm place in the fandom’s heart.

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All of which makes Emma’s portrayal in X-Men ’97 Season 2 pretty frustrating. In the second episode, Emma sells out X-Force to X-Factor for amnesty. The show portrays Emma in much the same way as those original 1980 comics; deeply selfish, uncaring about anyone but herself. The problem, though, is that Season 1 already showed some of the defining moments that turned her into a hero, and yet there’s no hint of redemption.

tell me you haven't read an x-men comic since 1991 without telling me. emma has been a hero for like 95% of her history LOOOOL. https://t.co/5v5SxXdAIL — 🎐 (@frostrayner) July 3, 2026

The problem, though, is that both the original animated series and this relaunch have missed one foundational element of Emma’s character: she considers herself a teacher. In the comics, this manifested in her creation of a rival school for mutants and a team known as the Hellions; her redemption arc really began after the Hellions were slaughtered by Sentinels. As in X-Men ’97 Season 2, she was on Genosha during the massacre there; but she lived on Genosha to teach new mutants, one of whom died in her arms. This was literally what motivated Emma to become a hero.

X-Men Fans Aren’t Happy With the Show’s Emma Frost Portrayal

Even as a villain, Emma Frost would NEVER give up mutant children to the government — millie (@ChampagnePuthy) July 1, 2026

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is all the more problematic given the revelation X-Factor is allowing mutant children to be imprisoned. This turns Emma’s collaboration into something far, far darker; not only is her motivation as a teacher gone, she’s also now actively working with people who imprison mutant children. It’s a line many feel Emma Frost would never cross, and it’s made all the worst by the fact X-Factor capture Jubilee – one of the characters Emma would go on to teach in her Generation X days. The show even underscores the point by giving Jubilee her Generation X uniform.

Remember when Emma Frost explicitly turned down cooperating with government-backed heroes who were trying to capture others in the name of security, specifically citing Genosha as the incident that proved that they never showed up for mutantkind? Good times. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/eU8fMRP8iJ — Emma Frost’s defence attorney. 🐜 (@buggy_ant) July 1, 2026

Some fans are deliberately pointing to Emma Frost’s role in Civil War, a story that took place shortly after the Genoshan genocide in the comics. There, she refused to help Tony Stark and his Avengers round up superhumans who wouldn’t sign up to the Super Human Registration Act. The scene certainly shows how different X-Men ’97‘s Emma Frost has been, simply because a foundational aspect of her character has effectively been removed.

Personally, I grew up with these comics. I was a teenager when Generation X began, meaning I see Emma as a questionable teacher who pushes things too far, rather than simply a self-absorbed, highly-sexualized villain as in X-Men ’97. This is a tremendous show, and I absolutely loved the first three episodes, but it’s not without its faults – and the portrayal of Emma Frost is most certainly one of them. I can only hope her arc improves as this season continues – assuming she has one.

The first three episodes of X-Men ’97 are streaming now on Disney+, and new episodes will be released weekly. Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!