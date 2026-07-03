Every Upcoming Batman Movie & TV Show in 2026 & Beyond, Ranked by Hype

It’s no secret that Batman is one of DC’s most iconic characters, so it’s hardly surprising that there are several upcoming projects set to follow him and his supporting characters. As one of DC’s longest-serving heroes, Batman has become not just one of the most popular superheroes of all time, but a veritable pop culture icon. This has led to there being many versions of Batman in live-action and animation, coming by way of the big and small screen alike. Over the years, there have been many great Batman movies and TV shows, and a handful of not-so-good adaptations of the character and his mythos.

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Many upcoming DC movies and TV shows are set to feature Batman or characters directly connected to his wider mythos. Not only does this exciting release slate reflect Batman’s importance to the DC Universe, but it also speaks to his continued popularity and status as one of the most bankable superhero characters. However, some upcoming Batman releases are far more highly anticipated than others, creating a hierarchy of hype surrounding the announced DC movies and TV projects.

6) Batman: Caped Crusader (Season 2)

Batman: Caped Crusader earned considerable critical praise upon the release of season 1, and the next chapter of its story is fast approaching. Developed and executive produced by Bruce Timm alongside J. J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker, Caped Crusader puts a serialised noir spin on previous episodic Batman series. Considered a spiritual successor to the massively popular Batman: The Animated Series, Caped Crusader boasts an impressive voice cast and innovative designs that reinvent several well-known DC characters.

Even with season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader set for a July 31 release, hype around the next chapter of the show is pretty low. For all its quality and the fact that it evokes one of the best animated superhero TV shows of all time, anticipation for season 2 of the show remains only cursory. While it seems that season 2 will be every bit as exciting and well-crafted as the first, hype surrounding the follow-up has simply not increased as its release date inches ever closer.

5) Dynamic Duo

Although Dynamic Duo will not follow Batman’s story directly, the Dark Knight is reportedly set for a supporting role in the upcoming animated film. Described as a blend of animation, puppetry, and CGI, Dynamic Duo is set to explore the story of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the first two characters to serve as Batman’s iconic sidekick Robin. Batman might not be the star, but the movie will explore a key element of the Batman mythos by focusing on two of his most important supporting characters.

Although Dynamic Duo‘s release isn’t set for quite some time yet, the animated movie is already creating some buzz with fans. The official updates from James Gunn have certainly helped hype the movie, although the wait for its release currently sits at an estimated two years. Currently set for release on June 30, 2028, it may be some time yet before we get to see Dynamic Duo, but it already seems an incredibly intriguing prospect.

4) Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman is the most recently announced upcoming Batman project, which perhaps goes some way toward explaining why it’s more hotly anticipated than other planned movies and TV shows. The recent announcement of the DC animated show has already created some buzz about the adaptation, although only a handful of details have been revealed. Set to adapt the alternate version of Batman featured in the comic book series of the same name, the animated show will see creator Scott Snyder serve as showrunner.

Having the comic series’ writer on board to oversee the creation of the show is obviously a very good sign, as Absolute Batman‘s comic success will hopefully translate perfectly to the TV adaptation. With the comic series considered one of the best new iterations of the iconic hero, it would appear that the animated version boasts similar potential. Even though no official release date has been set, Absolute Batman is already one of the most hotly anticipated Batman projects in the works.

3) Clayface

Another Batman project set to focus on a supporting character from Batman’s mythos, Clayface is scheduled for release on October 23, 2026. The movie is set to introduce the titular villain, played by Tom Rhys Harries, and although other specific details of the movie’s plot and characters have yet to be revealed, it’s one of the most anticipated upcoming DC releases. Written by Mike Flanagan and produced by Matt Reeves alongside James Gunn and Peter Safran, Clayface is one of the most interesting DC projects in years.

Releasing Clayface as the third movie in the DCU is an incredibly interesting choice, as it will establish a Batman villain before the franchise has officially introduced its own version of the Dark Knight himself. With the amount of talent behind the camera and the reported body horror direction the movie takes the character’s story in, Clayface is a fascinating prospect. This, combined with its rapidly approaching release date, has seen it become one of the most anticipated Batman-adjacent releases.

2) The Batman: Part II

Almost immediately upon the release of The Batman in 2022, rumors about The Batman: Part II began to circulate. Robert Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader proved to be far better than many fans had expected, with Matt Reeves’ gritty noir take on Gotham City proving wildly popular. Its grounded reworking of Batman characters and locations was widely celebrated, and the success of the subsequent spin-off show The Penguin only served to increase anticipation for the next chapter in Reeves’ Batman continuity.

With The Batman: Part II not set for release until October 1, 2027, the sequel is still a long way off. Even so, the few announced details have only fuelled speculation about the movie’s villain and story, which have in turn only increased the anticipation for the sequel’s release. Considering how popular and successful The Batman was, it’s hardly surprising that the sequel remains one of the most talked-about and hotly anticipated upcoming DC movies, despite the fact that it’s still over a year away from release.

1) The Brave and the Bold

The Brave and the Bold proves that sometimes, only vague details are necessary for a movie to become incredibly hyped long before its release. Announced as Batman’s formal introduction into the new DCU, The Brave and the Bold is set to introduce not just the Dark Knight, but also his son, Damian Wayne, as his sidekick Robin. Andy Muschietti is also attached to direct, and that’s about as much as we know for sure about The Brave and the Bold.

The exciting nature of the source material makes it an incredible prospect, not least because it teases an adaptation of a Batman story and characters that haven’t yet appeared on the big screen. The DCU seeming to make an effort to include Robin in Batman’s story from the start is another great sign, because it immediately sets the franchise’s Batman apart from previous cinematic incarnations. The DCU’s Batman movie currently has no confirmed release date, and more concrete news still seems to be a way off yet, but that doesn’t stop fans from feeling incredibly hyped about the upcoming movie.

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