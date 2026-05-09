5 Supernatural Actors Who Still Need To Appear in The Boys (& How They Can)

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is also known for his work on the first five seasons of Supernatural, and his Prime Video series nods to the CW show on occasion. The latest and most notable example is The Boys Season 5’s Supernatural reunion, which sees stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins coming together as new, less likable characters. (There’s also the Supernatural cut of that scene, which sees them adopting their prior roles in a hilariously different setting.)

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Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins are far from the only Supernatural actors to appear in The Boys, as Kripke has brought on both supporting actors and major players from the Winchesters’ story. Other most notable appearances include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jim Beaver, and Rob Benedict. It’s clear Kripke enjoys working with familiar talent, and there are still a few Supernatural cast members he can bring into The Boys, despite the main show ending in two episodes. Ackles’ Soldier Boy spinoff, Vought Rising, is on the horizon. This opens the door to new reunions, though The Boys: Mexico spinoff is another opportunity for other Supernatural stars to show up — and those may not be the only expansions of Prime Video’s superhero show in the coming years.

5) Mark Sheppard

Played Crowley in Supernatural

One of the biggest Supernatural stars who has yet to appear in The Boys universe is Mark Sheppard, who played the demon Crowley in the CW show. Sometimes an ally to the Winchesters, and sometimes an antagonist, Crowley stole every scene he was in. Sheppard’s on-screen presence is enough reason to bring him into The Boys, but it also helps that he nails comedic moments. His ability to balance serious beats with humor makes him an ideal choice for Prime Video’s superhero franchise. He also has great chemistry with Supernatural‘s leads, which would make a reunion between him and Ackles in Vought Rising even more entertaining.

4) Genevieve Padalecki

Played Ruby in Supernatural

Jared Padalecki’s appearance as Mister Marathon is a highlight of The Boys Season 5, but he’s not the only Padalecki we’d love to see join the franchise. Jared famously met his wife, Genevieve, working on the CW series. She portrayed the demon Ruby, and although she’s not as active on-screen these days — her last credit is from Walker in 2024 — it’d be nice to see The Boys honor her time on Supernatural. If Kripke finds a way to bring Mister Marathon back into the fold, she could even appear alongside Jared. There’s no shortage of jokes they could make about Sam and Ruby’s on-screen dynamic, and Genevieve’s time as Ruby proves she can capture the moral complexity so frequently seen in The Boys.

3) Richard Speight Jr.

Played Gabriel in Supernatural

Comedic talent is a necessity for anyone joining The Boys, and Richard Speight Jr. has that to spare. That’s apparent from his first appearance as Gabriel in Supernatural Season 2, back when the Winchesters still believed he was an ordinary trickster. The actor’s episodes are still some of Supernatural‘s funniest, leaning heavily into the sort of meta parody The Boys excels at. He’d blend seamlessly into Kripke’s new franchise, either in a smaller supporting role or as a more regular character. It’s a wonder he hasn’t made an appearance already, but with Vought Rising on the horizon, there’s still hope.

2) Mark Pellegrino

Played Lucifer in Supernatural

Mark Pellegrino is the only Supernatural star on this list that’s already confirmed for a role in The Boys universe — and that’s great news because he absolutely does need to appear in it. His time bringing Lucifer to life in Supernatural proves he has what it takes to be an intimidating villain, and there are plenty of those in the gritty world of The Boys. On top of that, Pellegrino can be funny when it’s called for, which it so often is in the Amazon franchise. Deadline reported that he was cast in Vought Rising back in October, but we don’t know who he’s playing. It doesn’t matter, though, as he’s likely to nail whichever role he takes on. There’s also high potential for a Supernatural reunion between Pellegrino and Ackles.

1) Daneel Ackles

Played Sister Jo in Supernatural

Jensen Ackles’ wife, Daneel Ackles, played Sister Jo in Supernatural Seasons 13-15, and her joining Vought Rising would give the pair a reason to interact on-screen again. Daneel is busy working on the upcoming One Tree Hill reboot, but she could still appear in a brief cameo. It feels fitting for a show that will see Jensen headlining, and perhaps she can use it as a means of getting him to appear in the One Tree Hill follow-up. (He told Entertainment Tonight she might convince him, though there are no plans just yet.)

Which Supernatural star would you like to see join The Boys franchise next? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!