Today Is a Great Day for Game of Thrones Fans (And the Next Three Years Will Be Huge)

Though the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones continues to live in infamy within many fandom circles, the fantasy franchise has largely managed to recover from that blunder. HBO successfully pivoted to House of the Dragon just three years after the Thrones finale and has managed to keep the prequel series afloat despite delays between new seasons. Furthermore, the premium cable network is still working in the franchise with another Westeros-set series, the forthcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, HBO has confirmed today that Game of Thrones fans have even more to look forward to with the fantasy series.

HBO kicked off today with a slew of renewals and announcements, among them confirming that the future of Game of Thrones is actually brighter than ever. First, HBO announced that House of the Dragon remains on track to release its highly anticipated third season in the summer of 2026, but that’s not the end, though, as HBO has ensured the next three years will have no lack of Game of Thrones for fans of the George R.R. Martin-created world.

Game of Thrones Continues to Expand at HBO

In addition to confirming that Game of Thrones fans will see House of the Dragon return in the summer of 2026, HBO has also confirmed that the series has officially been renewed for a fourth season, which will be released in the summer of 2028. It had previously been a point of question where House of the Dragon would officially wrap up, with reports indicating that the series could go as long as five seasons or maybe wrap up after four. HBO’s news today did not officially confirm whether the just announced Season 4 will be the last, and if they knew, they’d likely say.

Fans may see the news of a two-year gap between House of the Dragon Season 3 and 4 and think that 2027 will immediately be a bad year, but fear not. In addition to confirming new episodes of House of the Dragon have already been ordered, HBO has also handed out a Season 2 renewal to the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The first season of the upcoming half-hour drama will be released next year, premiering on January 18, 2026, with the just-ordered second season confirmed to premiere in 2027. As a result, there may be gaps where a Game of Thrones TV series isn’t on the air over the next three years, but there won’t be a year without one through 2028 at least.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. “Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this Summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

HBO’s announcements about the future of Game of Thrones may be limited to these two shows, but that doesn’t mean they’re done playing in this sandbox entirely. Previous reports revealed that even more spinoffs remain in the works at the premium cable network, including a spinoff about Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros with The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin developing it and another about the Dornish ancestor Nymeria, reportedly titled Ten Thousand Ships. In short, Game of Thrones fans may be the fandom winning the most these days.