Netflix Announces The Return of A Classic Sci-Fi Series After 3 Years

Netflix is ending the year in strong fashion with a versatile lineup of films and television shows, covering everything from murder mysteries and romantic comedies to family dramas and slapstick comedy gold. It will also close out the year with the finale of its biggest series ever in Stranger Things, but while fans will be saying goodbye to that beloved franchise, they will also see the return of another great franchise, which is making its way back to Netflix after 3 years.

That series is the science fiction favorite Stargate SG-1, which developed a major following over the course of its impressive run of 10 seasons. What’s on Netflix has confirmed that all 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 will be returning to Netflix in the United States and select international territories starting on February 15th, 2026.

The show was removed from Netflix on December 1st, 2022, and when it moved to Prime Video, it was thought to be there permanently since Amazon had acquired MGM, bolstering its own streaming service with a major property. Now the show is back on Netflix, though this applies only to the main series, as Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate: Universe are both still exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video Is Still Betting Big on Stargate

While Prime Video is expanding the presence of Stargate on Netflix, it is still very much in the Stargate business. That’s because there is a new Stargate TV series in the works at Prime Video, and they have assembled quite the team to bring that vision to the screen. That includes Martin Gero, who will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the new series, and already holds two other fan-favorite shows on his resume in Quantum Leap and Blindspot.

Gero also has major connections to the Stargate franchise, as he was previously involved with Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis, and Stargate: Universe. He will be joined by original film creators Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, as well as Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, who were also a part of the Stargate franchise. With all of that talent, the future is bright for the series, and it looks to play an important part in Prime Video’s franchise-heavy future.

“Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on ‘Stargate: Atlantis,’” Gero said. “I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, ‘Stargate’ taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA. I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

Now you can start your dive back into the world of Stargate with SG-1, and you’ve got 10 seasons of science fiction gold to enjoy.

