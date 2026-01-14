Game of Thrones’ New Spinoff Gets Encouraging Rotten Tomatoes Score (But It’s Far From a Franchise Best)

Game of Thrones premiered on HBO in 2011 and quickly became one of the most important shows in the history of television. Based on the sprawling literary works of George R.R. Martin, the series blended high-fantasy elements with gritty political realism to create a global phenomenon that dominated the cultural conversation for nearly a decade. Throughout the majority of its run, the production maintained an incredible level of critical acclaim, frequently securing near-perfect ratings from reviewers who praised its complex character development and shocking narrative pivots. While the final season in 2019 proved to be divisive, the brand remained a critical powerhouse with the successful launch of House of the Dragon. Now, the network is venturing back into Westeros with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a series that adopts a much different perspective on the lore.

Although the initial reception is largely positive, early indicators suggest that the newest chapter of the Game of Thrones saga is struggling to reach the elite critical benchmarks set by its predecessors. At the time of writing, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms holds an 83 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 36 reviews. This debut score is notably lower than the historical averages for the franchise, as every season of the original Game of Thrones maintained a rating above 90 percent until the final season dropped to 55 percent. The pattern of excellence continued with House of the Dragon, which earned a 90 percent for its first season and an 84 percent for its second year. As the critical pool expands in the coming weeks, the score for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is likely to fluctuate as more outlets provide their assessments. Nevertheless, given the massive legacy of the previous shows, a modest level of critical disappointment is not entirely surprising as the franchise explores a smaller and more intimate story.

What Critics Are Saying About A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Image via HBO

By moving away from the high-stakes political maneuvering of the Iron Throne and the catastrophic threat of dragons, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms allows audiences to experience Westeros through the perspective of the common folk. This transition is a direct reflection of the source material provided by George R.R. Martin in the Dunk and Egg novellas, lighter stories that serve as a companion to the author’s main epic. In our own review for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, James Hunt praises this approach by saying, “There’s expansion here, which was necessary, but it all feels true to the books and the characters, and I’m relieved they stuck to that tone rather than trying to make it too epic to fit with the rest of the franchise.”

“Game of Thrones’ charm, heart, and humor have never been more enthralling,” Jordan Williams wrote for Screen Rant. This assessment captures the primary reason for the show’s positive reception, as many reviewers have celebrated the refreshing shift toward a more character-driven narrative. Williams also described the series as the most endearing character study the universe has produced yet. Similarly, Alison Herman of Variety highlighted the smaller scale of the production as a major strength, referring to the project that acts as a positive change of pace for the audience. The chemistry between Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) is frequently cited as the emotional core of the series, providing a warmth that was often missing from the more nihilistic chapters of the main show.

Not everyone enjoys the new show. “It is a pointless exercise in franchise-extension that scratches none of the original itches,” Kelly Lawler argued for USA Today. Furthermore, Therese Lacson of Collider noted that a good adaptation requires more than rigid adherence to the source material, suggesting that the faithful translation of the novella might not be enough to satisfy everyone. These conflicting viewpoints indicate that while A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ leads are highlights, the deliberate lack of spectacle remains a point of contention among major outlets. The success of the spinoff will likely depend on whether general audiences can embrace a version of the Seven Kingdoms that prioritizes humble humanity over the fate of the realm.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is scheduled to be released on HBO and Max on January 18, 2026.

