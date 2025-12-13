Which Stranger Things Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign? 

In the midst of the fifth and final Season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, fans everywhere are experiencing the same bittersweet cocktail of anticipation and grief that only grows as the finale draws near. A phenomenon since its premiere in 2016, we have watched these kids (and adults) grow up right before our eyes, all while fighting interdimensional monsters in the Upside Down. We may not have ever come face to face with Vecna ourselves, but most of us can certainly relate to the terrors of adolescence (or perhaps parenting).

One of the most illuminating ways to explore your favorite characters is through the language of astrology, and the ancient archetypes humans have been projecting onto the stars for millennia. Thanks to good writing, each personality in Stranger Things is different from the next, and the characters fall nicely onto the wheel of the zodiac. If you find your own sun sign on this list, you’ll find which Hawkins misfit is your horoscope match.

This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Seasons 1-4.

Aries: Eleven

March 21 – April 19. Aries is a fire sign representing the primordial life force that erupts into existence, and Eleven quite literally kicks off the Stranger Things story. An Aries acts first and thinks later, driven by an almost naive courage. Every gate El closes happens through sheer force of will and the simple refusal to accept defeat. When the boys are cornered in Season 1, she flips the van. When Angela humiliates her at the roller rink in Season 4, she smashes a skate into Angela’s face. Her powers were born of explosive rage, and like El, an Aries evolution can often be tracked from reactive weapon to self-aware warrior.

Taurus: Joyce Byers

April 20 – May 20. Taurus is the spirit that takes root and builds a home. Immovable and stubborn, A Taurus senses truth through the body rather than the mind. Joyce embodies the Taurean tenacity when she creates a communication system from scratch in Season 1, attempts to cultivate normalcy in Season 2, and refuses to believe that Hopper is dead in Season 4. Joyce spends her life savings to drag Murray across the world and negotiate with Yuri, and even nearly survives a plane crash. All based on a gut intuition that she trusts enough to protect her herd. As a mother, she is an unstoppable force of nature, something true for most Tauruses.

Gemini: Dustin Henderson

May 21 – June 20. Stereotypes will lead you to believe Gemini is two-faced, when in reality, Gemini is adaptable, communicative, curious, and comfortable in multiple contexts because they understand identity isn’t fixed. Dustin is Hawkins’ ultimate translator. If perhaps a little loud or impulsive, his genius is in synthesis, or putting it all together. Often seen as the messenger or trickster who moves between worlds, Gemini collects information to facilitate connection, becoming the neural network of the zodiac. Cerebro, Dustin’s radio tower, is the perfect Gemini symbol, built for communication across distance.

Cancer: Mike Wheeler

June 21 – July 22. Cancer craves emotional security and deep connection, but the crab symbol reveals duality: a hard shell protecting the soft interior. Stranger Things Season 1 establishes Mike as the emotional core, and his basement as the sanctuary. Taking El into his home and feeding her Eggos is such a Cancer response to encountering vulnerability. As their relationship progresses, he often cares to the point of being jealous, clingy, or moody, earning Cancer its “too-sensitive” badge. In Season 4, Mike enters Cancer’s crisis: his inability to say “I love you” confuses everyone, including him, because he feels it, but the paradox often means the more they feel, the more afraid they are of exposure. When he finally admits it, the emotions pour out.

Leo: Steve Harrington

July 23 – August 22. Leo embodies the belief that you have something valuable to offer simply by being yourself. Leos tend to be charismatic, loyal, and at least a little theatrical. Steve’s series arc looks a lot like Leo’s journey from false throne to true kingdom. Season 1 Steve is an undeveloped Leo. He initially seeks attention and performs “coolness,” but his evolution crystallizes in later seasons with his friendship with Dustin. When he agrees to help the kids, there’s no social capital to be gained. Even in his “six little nuggets” speech to Nancy, he reveals his true essence and courage. Steve proves that a Leo at thier best leads from the heart.

Virgo: Nancy Wheeler

August 23 – September 22. Virgo is the analytical mind in service of knowledge and truth. Adaptable, grounded, observant, and detail-obsessed. Nancy often dissects to uncover the truth, and like Virgo, she is the detective archetype. Nancy’s immediate investigation into Barb’s disappearance in Season 1 is the first clue. In Season 3, she chases her lofty ambitions as a journalist intern but also learns that perfectionism in relationships can cause trouble. Her infiltration of the asylum in Season 4 is peak Virgo brilliance. Even Vecna’s vision for Nancy is extremely fitting, because a Virgo’s deepest fear is that, despite all their vigilance, they’ll still fail to prevent catastrophe.

Libra: Lucas Sinclair

September 23 – October 22. The principle of balance, Libra holds that justice requires weighing competing truths. In Season 1, Lucas displays Libran dichotomy as the misfit most skeptical of Eleven, yet ultimately her defender. He also often serves as mediator between Dustin and Mike. A diplomat, the Libra believes that if all parties are heard, a resolution can be reached. His on-off relationship with Max shows Libra’s tendency to weigh and re-weigh. When Lucas attends the game in Season 4 while his friends are fighting Vecna, it’s him trying to honor both commitments and failing. His decision to abandon his teammates to help his friends is Libra finally weighing the scales and deciding what matters most.

Scorpio: Max Mayfield

October 23 – November 21. Scorpio conjures mystery, death, and transformation. Its symbols, the scorpion, the eagle, and the phoenix, depict a journey from defense to perception to resurrection. Max is notoriously private and sharp-tongued when threatened, revealing nothing about her home situation until Lucas earns her trust. Later, she teaches El about honesty, reminding her that you don’t have to be what others expect. Season 4, however, sends Max fully into the underworld. She’s depressed, buried in contradictory emotions like relief, guilt, and anger. In Scorpio fashion, Max quietly navigates psychological complexity that other signs can’t handle. Comatose and trapped in Vecna’s mindscape in the season 4 finale, her rebirth hangs in the balance.

Sagittarius: Robin Buckley

November 22 – December 21. Expansion through experience guides Sagittarius as the teacher, traveler, and perpetual student. Robin’s Sagittarian nature manifests early in Season 3 with her linguistic expertise, obsessive interest in random topics, and even in her malfunctioning social filter. When she’s translating the Russian code, she’s finding patterns across systems, making tangential leaps that more methodical minds (like Nancy) might miss. Her nervous rambling is quintessential Sag under pressure, as they often overshare or tell stories that seem irrelevant but actually contain useful information. They also tend to light up every room they step into.

Capricorn: Jim Hopper

December 22 – January 19. Capricorn is structure, responsibility, and earned authority. Someone with this sign might take pragmatic action, offer protection, or shoulder a burden. Hopper is introduced as the cynical Sheriff, but Joyce awakens his true Capricorn when she insists Will is alive, triggering his investigation and hunger for justice. In building the cabin and telling El, “we have rules for a reason,” he’s attempting to create structure for his daughter. In Season 4, his reunion with Joyce is understated because Capricorns express love through actions rather than declarations. Hopper is a survivor, climbing upward despite harsh conditions, just like a mountain goat, the symbol of Capricorn.

Aquarius: Jonathan Byers

January 20 – February 18. Aquarius likes seeing from the outside, and Jonathan sees the world through his camera. As the outsider, Aquarius can seem odd or aloof, but Jonathan’s cynical idealism and deliberate nonconformity are simply the Aquarian impulse to live authentically, even if at odds with the world. Jonathan doesn’t desire popularity but is instead critical of social hierarchy. He tells Nancy she’s “pretending” with Steve. He champions and protects his brother Will as an outsider as well. He spends Season 4 getting stoned with Argyle, detaching further into philosophical musings, and ultimately lets Nancy go so she can follow her dreams. But the lesson for Aquarius is that detachment isn’t always enlightenment; it’s sometimes just fear of intimacy.

Pisces: Will Byers

Netflix

February 19 – March 20. Pisces represents the dissolution of boundaries. When young Will is taken into the Upside Down, he’s neither fully alive nor dead. When he returns, he struggles to distinguish past and present, drawing his “now memories.” Pisces is also the artist, empath, or martyr who feels everything because they lack the barriers other signs construct. As Mike and Lucas move away from imaginative childhood play into “real” concerns like girlfriends, Will mourns this loss (the destruction of Castle Byers) and subtextually struggles to separate his platonic and romantic relationships. As he cries silently while watching Mike and El reunite, he goes full Pisces, witnessing others’ happiness with the full range of emotion, while also being excluded from it.

Stranger Things Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

