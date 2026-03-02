Who Bridgerton’s New Whistledown Could Be: All 8 Candidates Explained & Ranked

Dearest Gentle Reader, there’s a new Lady Whistledown in town. One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Bridgerton, grandly returned for Season 4, especially considering that final cliffhanger: who is the new anonymous gossip writer? As we saw in this latest batch of episodes, Penelope officially retired the column, opening the door for other characters to carry on the legacy in their own way. Naturally, that got fans talking nonstop, with plenty of theories about the new identity. And while the season didn’t explore the mystery and saved it for what’s next, several character arcs dropped subtle hints that already have viewers speculating about who makes the most sense to take over as society’s sharpest observer.

Of course, showrunner Jess Brownell was asked about it, and she didn’t hold back her excitement, especially since this twist was created specifically for the show, unlike the books. “Penelope was Julia Quinn’s Whistledown, so we knew we couldn’t really play with that reveal for too long because people could just Google it,” she said on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast (via Tudum). “But now, we get to play with audience expectations.” She also emphasized that this new chapter opens the door to exploring female power in a deeper way. “It’s a time period in which women had so few options and so little agency. Showing that there were women who didn’t just settle for what was handed to them, but tried their very best to make more of their station, it broadens the female experience in the show,” she added.

So with that in mind, who are the top contenders to become the new Lady Whistledown? We’ve selected the 8 most compelling candidates, ranked from least to most likely.

8) Agatha Danbury

Let’s start with the option that, on paper, feels the most sophisticated: Lady Danbury. One of the sharpest characters in Bridgerton (arguably the sharpest), she has always been strategic, intelligent, and, above all, completely aware of what’s happening in society at any given moment. On the surface, that alone feels like more than enough evidence. But here’s the issue: Agatha has never needed to hide to wield power. Her strength comes from operating in plain sight. Turning her into the new Lady Whistledown would mean shrinking a character who commands every room she enters into someone scribbling anonymously in the shadows.

However, she can’t be completely ruled out. By the end of Season 4, we see that she’s finally released by Queen Charlotte from her obligations to the Ton, giving her more personal freedom. So that could create space for her to secretly oversee the gossip mill. And if Whistledown is really about reading the room better than anyone else, Danbury has that in spades. Still, if we’re being realistic, this is the least convincing option, because narratively, it would undercut what makes her compelling.

7) Cressida Penwood

Cressida is back in Bridgerton, now married to Lord Penwood. And as everyone knows, it’s impossible not to include her in the conversation, since she already tried to be Whistledown once. Would she try again? Honestly, why not? Cressida has always understood that controlling the narrative means controlling social power. Her long-standing frustrations with the Ton could easily evolve into motivation to pick up the pen again, this time better prepared and more strategic. On paper, the logic tracks. But the question is whether the show would actually go there again.

The last time she attempted to claim the Whistledown mantle, it blew up in her face — publicly and painfully. Revisiting that storyline would require a visible leap in maturity, patience, and broader social awareness, and Season 4 didn’t give us enough evidence that she’s made that kind of growth. More importantly, it risks recycling a conflict that has already run its course. At this stage, repeating it would feel redundant rather than clever. And Cressida’s core motivation has always been status and visibility, not observation or insight. Still, she’s already tied to the Whistledown concept.

6) Araminta Gun

Araminta has more than enough motive to become the new Lady Whistledown, after all, she was Season 4’s biggest villain. Manipulative? Absolutely. Ambitious? Without question. Capable of weaponizing reputation? That’s practically her specialty. Would she love to get revenge on Sophie and the Bridgertons? Obviously. So she checks every box. Plus, it’s a character that has influence, understands how social pressure works, and knows exactly how to isolate and control a narrative — which is the kind of skill set this role demands.

But that’s also the problem: she fits a little too perfectly. It’s almost predictable, and Bridgerton isn’t a show that typically goes for the most obvious twist. On top of that, Brownell has hinted that the groundwork for the new Whistledown would be planted subtly, with the intention of sustaining a longer mystery. Araminta has been framed as a very clear-cut antagonist from the start. Making her Whistledown wouldn’t feel layered or surprising — it would feel really expected.

5) Brimsley

Thinking about Brimsley as Lady Whistledown is a genuinely fun theory, and with the way Season 4 unfolded, it’s not completely out of left field. Utterly loyal to Queen Charlotte, he’s always by her side. He hears everything, observes everything, moves through the most important events in the Ton, and never becomes the center of attention himself. If anyone could gather information without raising suspicion, it would be him. And considering the Queen’s frustration this season over the lack of fresh gossip, it’s not hard to imagine Brimsley stepping in to fill that void purely for her own entertainment.

On the other hand, Lady Whistledown has always functioned as a metaphor for female power in a society designed to limit women. Handing that role to a man behind the scenes would completely change what the show is really about. Besides, there’s also the question of access: Brimsley operates within the structure of the court, so his world is relatively contained. The tone of Whistledown’s writing suggests navigating several layers of society, not someone bound to palace routine. Overall, it’s not impossible, but it would require a very strong narrative justification to make it feel earned.

4) Eloise Bridgerton

If there’s one candidate who splits the fandom, it’s Eloise. She loves to write, she’s an avid reader, she has always rejected the Ton’s rigid rules, and she’s sharp enough to pick up on what others miss. She moves easily through social events, which gives her access to information, and let’s not forget her connection to the printing world through Theo Sharpe in Season 2. More importantly, she was once obsessed with unmasking Lady Whistledown. From a dramatic standpoint, there’s something undeniably compelling about imagining Eloise taking control of the very narrative she once tried to dismantle — but doing it on her own terms. At a DNA level, she aligns almost perfectly with the concept.

And Season 4 even adds fuel to the theory, because Eloise begins to show subtle growth, particularly in how she views relationships and other women’s choices (her encouragement of Posy is a clear example). The issue, however, is the hypocrisy factor. After everything that happened between her and Penelope in Season 3, stepping into that same role would be deeply ironic. Would it work? Absolutely. Would it have emotional weight? Without question. But it might also feel like a perfectly wrapped twist for a mystery the show wants to stretch out longer.

3) Mrs. Varley & Portia Featherington

Now this is where things get genuinely interesting. According to Brownell, the new Lady Whistledown could very well be more than one person — and that’s what makes Varley and Portia such strong contenders. Varley operates behind the scenes, moving between servants and private spaces where the real gossip circulates. Portia, meanwhile, understands reputation as currency better than almost anyone because she has survived by manipulating it. Together, they would have both the access and the motivation to keep a gossip column alive. Plus, ever since the Whistledown reveal, Portia became slightly obsessed, even trying to interfere with Penelope’s writing; and Season 4 showed that Varley is more than capable of gathering intel when needed.

They fought and drifted apart for a while. But in the finale, they made up in a very deliberate way — on equal footing, more like partners than employer and employee. So everything makes sense: the clues are there, it lines up with what the showrunner has already hinted at, and it would be a twist that fits perfectly with the Featherington family’s chaotic track record. The only reason they don’t rank higher is that this would lean more toward irony than reinvention. It would be fun, but it might not shift the direction of the show in the way this new Whistledown era seems to be promising.

2) Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth has always been underestimated, and that already makes her an interesting starting point (even though Season 4 finally gave her more room to show different layers). She’s curious, observant, sharp, and she has never hidden her fascination with Lady Whistledown. And when you factor in that she’s still a teenager, always trying to sneak her way into events (she literally disguised herself to attend Cressida’s ball), has a rebellious streak, and is one of the most naturally gossip-driven characters in the books, she actually feels like a pretty solid choice.

Also, she was deeply affected by Francesca’s grief after John’s death, and that forced her to reflect on her own future: instead of rushing toward marriage, she expressed a desire to understand herself first, which signals maturity beneath the impulsiveness. And it’s also worth noting how disappointed she was when Penelope retired as Whistledown, because it meant nothing would be written about her own debut as a diamond. So if the show plans to stretch this mystery, Hyacinth is a strategic long game choice: unexpected, but not absurd. The only reason she doesn’t rank higher is timing. She’s still very young, and right now, there’s another option that feels more plausible.

1) Alice Mondrich

When it comes to the new Lady Whistledown, Alice sits at the top of the list because she solves almost every narrative problem in a surprisingly organic way. Since her introduction in Bridgerton, she’s steadily gained more relevance, and Season 4 takes that further by placing her in real positions of power: one of Queen Charlotte’s ladies-in-waiting. That role gives her something crucial: proximity. She understands the Ton, but she wasn’t born into it. That outsider-insider dynamic offers perspective, and perspective is essential for Whistledown. Plus, Alice has been portrayed as confident and composed.

She caught the Queen’s attention and earned her respect, and she didn’t hesitate to help Sophie and Benedict when it mattered. She’s mature, steady, and there’s a reason Lady Danbury trusted her enough to step into her role at court after stepping back. She even made it clear that she was willing to remain by the Queen’s side, as long as she could do something meaningful. And beyond being another potential source of entertainment for the Queen, Alice has believable access to information, the observational skills to analyze it, and the narrative groundwork to justify the shift. And just as important: she’s not so obvious that the twist would feel predictable, but she’s also far from random.

What do you think?