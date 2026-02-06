5 Great Period TV Shows to Stream That Aren’t Bridgerton

Bridgerton returned for its fourth season on Netflix recently, bringing the smash hit series back onto screens after a nearly two-year wait. Season 4 of the series, based on Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, follows Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie, one that fans had eagerly been awaiting. However, if Bridgerton isn’t enough for you (or the wait for the rest of Season 4, which won’t arrive until February 26th) feels daunting you’re in luck. Period television — romance and otherwise — have long been popular and there are plenty of great shows to indulge in.

From dark comedies loosely based on historical figures to a time travel based historical fantasy to just about everything you can think of in between, period television has some great stories. Here are five shows that you should stream if you are looking for more to watch beyond Bridgerton — or if you want a good period piece that isn’t the Shondaland romance.

5) Dickinson

Like Bridgerton, Dickinson has something of an unserious approach to period pieces, which is particularly enjoyable and refreshing in this series that is loosely based on the life of 19th century author Emily Dickinson. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the writer and, for three seasons, the series explores her life as an aspiring poet who is also pushing back against the expectations of her parents, particularly those that involve her finding a suitor. The series manages to balance not only the cultural and political climate of the mid-19th century but also some decidedly more modern themes, such as gender and sexual identity.

Dickinson is a fun series that delivers some fantastic performances. It also features some notable use of anachronisms, specifically the incorporation of modern music and language which gives the series a fresh and unique feel. It’s available on Apple TV+.

4) Poldark

If you’re looking for something a little more serious, Poldark is for you. The five season series is based on the novel series of the same name by Winston Graham and stars Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, a British Army Captain who returns home to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War to find his life upended: his father is dead, his estate is in ruins and in debt, and the woman he loves is now engaged to his cousin leaving him to rebuild his entire life.

Poldark is a much more serious show than Bridgerton, but it’s full of intrigue, drama, and even adventure at times complete with complicated relationships as Ross attempts to deal with the mess of his life and even finds love in the process. The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

3) Outlander

It’s actually a pretty good time to get into Outlander with the final season set to debut March 6th on Starz. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series of the same name, Outlander follows a nurse, Claire, who finds herself transported back in time from 1945 to 1743 in Scotland. There, she meets and falls in love with the Scottish rebel, Jamie Fraser kicking off a love story and drama that hops around in time and history.

Outlander has become a fan favorite because of not just it’s interesting story, but because of the show’s often steamy romance elements. Claire and Jamie’s story is epic, sweeping, and full of action and challenges and the time-travel fantasy/sci-fi element is particularly great as well. You can stream the first seven seasons on Netflix and then catch Season 8 on Starz.

2) The Great

The Great is honestly great and that’s not me trying to make a pun. The series follows a young Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) when she is sent to Russia to marry Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). It’s only very loosely based on history, but it’s darkly hilarious and while both Fanning and Hoult are fantastic in this, Hoult frequently steals the show.

The best thing about The Great is that it absolutely does not take itself seriously. The series is even titled on screen as “The Great: An Occasionally True Story” and never professes to be historically accurate. It’s also just a lot of fun as the story centers on Catherine’s plot to kill her husband in her rise to power where she will, historically at least, go on to be the longest-reigning female ruler in Russian history. The series is hilarious, but also visually stunning, with incredible costumes and sets. You can stream all three seasons on Hulu.

1) Harlots

A criminally underappreciated period drama, Harlots follows Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), a woman who runs a brothel in 18th century London who is struggling to secure a better future for her daughters and others in her “family” with her efforts — particularly a move of her brother to Greek Street in Soho so that she can serve wealthier customers — putting her into conflict with a rival madame.

Harlots is a bit grittier than Bridgerton, but no less fun. The series has plenty of scandal and romance to season its drama. The costumes are also absolutely fantastic and the show is a true gem. All three seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

