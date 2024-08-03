Bridgerton Author Says TV Show Plan Involves All Books

Bridgerton Season 3 might be over and Season 4 on the horizon, but author Julia Quinn says there are plans for far beyond the next season. Talking to People Magazine, the Bridgerton author explained that the TV team, headed by Shonda Rhimes, has plans for so many more couples in the future. So, all eight of Quinn’s novels have some kind of plans in the works. Netflix has only extended Bridgerton out to Season 4. But with the dynamite performance of Bridgerton Season 3, it wouldn’t be hard to see the streamer OK at least two more helpings of the romantic favorite. When that time comes, you can expect every Bridgerton sibling to get their moment in the sun.

When it comes to Quinn, she was impressed by how the team over at Shondaland had carefully gotten their ducks in a row before a single episode aired. “We had to go through everything and very specifically say, ‘These characters are included, these characters are not.’ In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books,” Quinn admitted

Videos by ComicBook.com

She also admitted, “I think that’s been going through the whole way. Which is a long-winded way of saying, ‘Yes, there are plans [for beyond season 4].’ But, of course, those plans can always change.”

It Will Be A Long Wait For Bridgerton Season 4

The Bridgertons anticipate Francesca’s debut.

Despite the runaway success of Bridgerton Season 3, it’s going to be a minute before we see our favorite family again. Showrunner Jess Brownell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after Season 3 finale aired. During that interview, the writer explained that there would be at least a year and a half wait, if not more before Netflix viewers got a taste of Bridgerton Season 4. No, that seems like quite a gap between the seasons. But remember, there was a pretty lengthy wait for Season 3 after the whirlwind success of Season 2 as well. So, we’re all going to sit here patiently and wait for word on what Benedict Bridgerton will be doing next time around. (The show did at least clue us into our protagonist before the hiatus began in earnest.)

“I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work,” Brownell revealed. “We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

The writer would add, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

What do you think comes after Benedict? Let us know down in the comments!