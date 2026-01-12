10 Biggest Movies & TV Coming to Streaming This Week

2026 is already shaping up to be a great year for film and television. And on a slightly smaller scale, this week is particularly awesome for fans in all genres, as all the major platforms are adding fantastic selections to their ever-evolving roster. This week comes with everything from a long-awaited addition to the Star Trek universe, to HBO’s best dark fantasy project of all time, to a new Netflix mystery series from the Queen of Crime herself.

So if you’re finding yourself mourning the ending of Stranger Things after the show’s hotly debated finale on New Year’s Eve and looking for something new to fill that series-shaped hole in your heart with something new, and maybe even better, here are a few offerings:

1) Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is one of the best animated series of all time. Throughout all of its seasons, the show is light on dialogue, though still incredibly heavy on narrative and emotional impact. It tells the story of two unlikely allies, a caveman and a dinosaur, who must rely on one another to survive the dangerous, ever-evolving world around them, forming a bond unlike any other in the process. The third season just dropped on HBO Max after a 4-year wait, and it is still holding strong with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2) Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3

The first three seasons of the cult-classic mystery series are back on Netflix and ready for binging. Veronica Mars centers around the titular Veronica as she navigates her life after the murder of her best friend and the firing of her father from the police force. Taking matters into her own hands, Veronica starts tackling mysteries in her hometown of Neptune, hoping to solve the case of who murdered Lilly Cane.

3) Fear Factor: House of Fear

Watching TV in the early aughts meant you were intimately familiar with Fear Factor, a reality show that had its contestants face their fears in terrifying and disgusting ways—all on film for our entertainment. Well, Fear Factor is back, this time on Hulu with Jackass alum Johnny Knoxville at the helm, and with a slightly different premise; contestants are dropped into a remote location where they must live together under one roof as they tackle challenges, stunts, and social strategy to win the big prize.

4) Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Trekkies rejoice! We finally have the long-awaited Starfleet Academy debuting on Paramount+ this week. This new series centers around a new group of cadets hoping to make their mark on the universe. They must figure out how to work together to survive explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy who threatens everything they hold dear—as well as the Federation itself.

5) Southland Seasons 1-5

The first five seasons of Southland are coming to Netflix, so if you’re looking to binge, you’re in luck. Southland stars Michael Cudlitz, Shawn Hatosy, and Regina King, and centers around a veteran LAPD officer and the rookie he takes under his wing, as well as the rest of the department and their lives both in and out of the precinct.

6) Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

The Queen of Crime is coming to Netflix with their newest mystery series, and it’s sure to be one of the best shows of the year. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is set in 1925, taking place at a glamorous country house party, where a seemingly harmless prank turns deadly. It’s then up to Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent to investigate the murder, alongside Lady Caterham and Superintendent Battle. The show stars Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

7) Bone Lake

Netflix’s newest addition is Bone Lake, starring Maddie Hasson and Marco Pigossi. The film is the chilling story of a couple’s weekend getaway to a secluded lake house—a trip which is thrown into chaos when they’re forced to share the estate with another couple. Bone Lake straddles the line between erotic horror and dark dramedy masterfully. With its 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s definitely worth a watch.

8) A Knight in the Making

With an already rabid fanbase awaiting A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO’s newest offering from the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, and likely their best so far, it’s no surprise that the platform is also releasing their behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show. Pull back the curtain with A Knight in the Making, and see everything that went into creating the show (which is officially greenlit for a second season), along with everything that sets it apart from its predecessors.

9) Love Through a Prism

Love Through a Prism is a brand-new anime debuting on Netflix. Set in early 1900s London, a young Japanese woman, Ichijoin Riri, who aspires to become a great painter, enrolls in a famous art school—though she’s promised her parents that if she doesn’t become one of the most prolific students at the school, she will immediately come home to Japan. So it’s much to her surprise when the bitter rivalry that has struck up between herself and Kit Church, the son of a nobleman, seems to be turning into something more.

9) The Hunger Games Collection

Okay, technically this is more than one movie, but the entire collection of The Hunger Games films is coming to Peacock. So if you’ve been itching to binge some of the greatest sci-fi dystopian movies of all time, now is your chance. The Hunger Games is set in what was once the United States, now called Panem, where the capital district forces a life-or-death series of games on the entire population, demanding each district send one boy and one girl to participate until only one is left standing. But the people have had enough, and revolution is brewing across the divided nation.

Do you plan on catching any of these new offerings? Let us know in the comments.