Knives Out Fans Already Have The Perfect Replacement Coming Next Week to Netflix

Benoit Blanc fans, you officially have a great reason to tune into Netflix in the next few weeks. Actually, make that three great reasons. A story from the Mistress of Mystery herself has been adapted by the streaming platform and will be dropping on January 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the novel titled The Seven Dials Mystery, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will be coming out as a three-part miniseries and is written by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, who also worked on Doctor Who. This series is by Christie fans, for Christie fans (and her great-grandson), and is sure to be nothing short of iconic.

It’s A Perfect Mystery

Coming soon to Netflix 🕰️



Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials debuts 15th January worldwide, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman.



Written by Chris Chibnall

Directed by Chris Sweeney pic.twitter.com/fLNYTkhOet — Agatha Christie (@agathachristie) January 3, 2026

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is set in 1925, when a party taking place at a country house turns deadly. Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, takes the lead in the investigation into what she discovers to be a murder plot. Lady Caterham (Helena Bonham Carter) and Superintendent Battle (Martin Freeman) assist Bundle in solving the mystery, which will change her life forever. When asked about starring in the new series, McKenna-Bruce said, “Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I’m thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling.”

“I am excited to be bringing Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials to life and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen,” says executive producer Suzanne Mackie, who previously worked on The Crown for Netflix. “It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored, and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix.”

When asked how he felt about his great-grandmother’s work being adapted by the streaming giant, Christie’s great-grandson, James Prichard, who is credited as an executive producer and manages the literary and media rights to Christie’s works via Agatha Christie Limited, said, “Bundle Brent is one of my great-grandmother’s raft of interesting, humorous, and sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more.”

Are you looking forward to seeing a new Agatha Christie adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Christie fans are saying.