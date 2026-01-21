20 Paramount Shows Coming to Netflix in Surprise New Deal

Mayor of Kingstown and SEAL Team are some of Paramount’s biggest shows – and soon they’ll be available to stream on Netflix. As the two companies remain locked in a heated, hostile bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery, they have put aside their differences and struck a new licensing deal that will bring 20 Paramount shows to Netflix’s U.S. and international libraries.

The news was revealed in Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings letter Tuesday, which revealed the company has “licensed ~20 shows from Paramount.” The letter didn’t reveal the complete list of licensed Paramount titles making their way to Netflix, or when those titles will begin appearing on the platform, but it did tease that the Jeremy Renner-fronted Mayor of Kingstown is on the list, making it the first Taylor Sheridan series to stream on Netflix. The series, which is set to end with Season 5, will be available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and international regions alongside CBS’ Sherlock Holmes reimagining Watson and the CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama SEAL Team. Other shows like Matlock and The King of Queens will be available in international territories. We can expect the full list of incoming Paramount titles, as well as their regions of availability and streaming dates, to be announced at a later time.

Netflix Has Been Strategically Growing Its Library of Licensed Titles

Netflix and Paramount’s deal to bring Paramount titles to the rival platform comes as a bit of a surprise given their ongoing battle for Warner Bros. However, the move is part of a larger strategic effort on Netflix’s part to expand its library of licensed titles, particularly in the U.S. The streamer once had a bustling library of licensed content but moved away from that approach in more recent years in favor of original content, but announcements have indicated that Netflix is reversing that trend of decline by striking new deals.

Just days before the Netflix and Paramount deal was revealed, it was announced that Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment inked a landmark exclusive multi-year agreement that will see Sony’s films stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide following their full theatrical and home entertainment runs. The new deal, set to begin rolling out this year before going into full effect in 2029, comes after Sony films like It Ends With Us and KPop Demon Hunters performed well on the platform. Outside of that deal, Netflix also announced a deal that will bring Universal’s new live-action films to the platform, expanding a longstanding deal for animated films from Universal’s animation studios Illumination and DreamWorks Animation.

Netflix said in its Tuesday fourth-quarter earnings letter that it is looking to “continue to broaden our entertainment offering,” and the addition of more licensed titles will seemingly add variety to the existing catalog of original content, broadening appeal and attracting subscribers. We’ll have to stay tuned to find out all of the titles from these back-to-back deals heading to Netflix, but the new deal with Paramount will hopefully give some of these shows newfound audiences.

