2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Taylor Swift Leads List of Nominees

SpongeBob and Patrick host the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards live from Bikini Bottom on July 13.

Taylor Swift knows the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards all too well.

Since 2010, the "Anti-Hero" singer has won eight orange blimps, including wins for Favorite Global Music Star in 2019 and 2020 and Favorite Female Artist in 2023. On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards nominees from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more — and Swift, fresh off her record-breaking global tour and Eras Tour concert movie, is the most-nominated artist at the show voted on by Nickelodeon viewers.

Swift leads the pack with six nominations — including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star (North America), and Favorite Album (The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology) — followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Timberlake with four nominations each. First-time nominees include Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter, Dune: Part Two villain Austin Butler, Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, Barbie star Ryan Gosling, and more. Among the nominees for Favorite Animated Movie are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, with blockbusters Barbie, DC's Aquaman 2, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 all in the mix for Favorite Movie.

The 2024 Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) live from Bikini Bottom, will air Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Fans in the U.S. can now cast their votes across 33 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website: KidsChoiceAwards.com. See the full list of nominees below.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 nominees are (*denotes first-time nominee):

TELEVISION:



FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Raven's Home

The Muppets Mayhem

The Really Loud House

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Goosebumps

iCarly

Loki

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Is It Cake?

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

FAVORITE CARTOON

Big City Greens

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*

Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)*

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)*

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)*

Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)*

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)

Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)*

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)*

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)*

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)

Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)*

FILM:



FAVORITE MOVIE

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)*

Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)*

Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)*

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)*

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)*

Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)*

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Trolls Band Together

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)*

Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)*

Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)*

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)*

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)*

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)*

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)*

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)*

MUSIC:



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

*NSYNC

FAVORITE SONG

"Dance the Night"- Dua Lipa

"Fast Car"- Luke Combs*

"Flowers"- Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red"- Doja Cat

"Selfish"- Justin Timberlake

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM"- Beyoncé

"What Was I Made For?"- Billie Eilish

"yes, and?"- Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"All My Life"- Lil Durk* and J. Cole*

"Baby Don't Hurt Me"- David Guetta, Anne Marie* and Coi Leray*

"Barbie World"- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice* with Aqua*

"Doctor (Work it Out)"- Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus

"Fortnight"- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Karma (Remix)"- Taylor Swift and Ice Spice*

"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED"- DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby,* Future* and Lil Uzi Vert*

"Wild Ones"- Jessie Murph* and Jelly Roll*

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Coco Jones*

Ice Spice*

Jelly Roll*

Reneé Rapp*

Tate McRae*

Teddy Swims*

Tyla*

Victoria Monét*

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Barbie: The Album"

"Cowboy Carter"- Beyoncé

"Endless Summer Vacation"- Miley Cyrus

"GUTS"- Olivia Rodrigo

"THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY"- Taylor Swift

"Whitsitt Chapel"- Jelly Roll*

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla*

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G*

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour*

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

"Beautiful Things"- Benson Boone*

"Daylight"- David Kushner*

"Espresso"- Sabrina Carpenter*

"Greedy"- Tate McRae*

"Lil Boo Thang"- Paul Russell*

"Water"- Tyla*

OTHER CATEGORIES:



FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Dhar Mann*

Mark Rober*

Markiplier

MrBeast

Ryan's World

Spencer X

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Hannah Stocking*

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

FAVORITE GAMER

Aphmau*

Kai Cenat*

Ninja

Preston

TheBoyDilly*

Unspeakable

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

David Kushner*

Djo*

Madison Beer*

Paul Russell*

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

FGTeeV

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter*

Ninja Kidz

Royalty Family

The Beverly Halls*

The Herberts*

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Caitlin Clark*

Coco Gauff*

Sha'Carri Richardson*

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce*

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Just Dance 2024

Madden NFL 24

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom