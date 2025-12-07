2025’s First Masterpiece Sci-Fi Show Is Returning In 2 Months (& You Didn’t Even Know It Was One)

Some of the most interesting genre movies and TV shows pull a trick on the audience, hiding their identity until a major twist reveals the truth. Ryan Gosling’s Drive, From Dusk ‘Til Dawn, and The Cabin In The Woods all pulled off masterful deceptions, but it’s a lot rarer in TV circles. Sure, shows will consciously change their genres over time, or explore different tropes enough to swap temporarily, but few have the confidence to mess with genre quite as much as the prime example – Lost. That was until 2025 brought a new contender.

It might seem like years since Hulu’s Paradise was released, but it was only back in January, and the genre-bending, expectation-defying show captured the attention of both critics and an intrigued audience. Presented initially as a political murder mystery, Paradise eventually peeled back its layers and revealed a high-concept post-apocalyptic sci-fi with mysteries that the Lost creative team would be proud of. And thankfully, Hulu are already delivering a second season, less than a year after the first season ended. At Brazil Comic Con, it was revealed that the first three episodes of Paradise Season 2 will arrive on February 23, and we got a first look at the returning show thanks to a trailer:

Run And Watch Paradise Before It Returns

Paradise Season 1 only ran for 8 episodes, from January through to March 2025, but it was a masterful exercise in slow-burn intrigue, peeling back layers and revealing its true identity with surprising deftness. Headed by a fraught but elegant performance by Sterling K Brown (as Special Agent Xavier Collins), and chillingly relatable (until she’s not) Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (played by Julianne Nicholson), the mystery of a President’s murder quickly blossoms out into something bigger. Something a lot more conventionally sci-fi, and creator Dan Fogelman is brave – and bold – enough to hide that huge selling point.

If you haven’t seen it, you now have a little over 2 months to watch only 8 episodes, and there’s no excuse not to. The second season already promises a major escalation after Xavier made a shocking decision in the finale, and the trailer very much leans into the post-apocalyptic sci-fi feel. That is a very exciting development, to say the least.

