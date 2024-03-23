3 Body Problem: Liam Cunningham Gives Hilarious Reason Why He Wouldn't Cryogenically Freeze Himself

3 Body Problem was released on Netflix yesterday, and it follows the first book in Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. The show was brought to life on the small screen by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with True Blood producer Alexander Woo. The new series features a few familiar faces from Game of Thrones, including Liam Cunningham. The actor plays Thomas Wade, the leader of the world's most elite intelligence operation who is trying to figure out how to stop the aliens who are expected to land on Earth in 400 years. One of the plans devised by Wade is to cryogenically freeze himself, and wake up sporadically until the aliens arrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Cunningham at the 3 Body Problem premiere, and he asked if he would ever consider cryogenically freezing himself in real life.

"If I was 20, I think I would," Cunningham shared. "It's too late. If I got frozen, it'd be like that thing you left in the back of the freezer that you go, 'Oh, I was going to have that in 1987. I forgot it was there,'" he joked. "I'd be that old ice cream in the back that you'd forgotten about. That's taken on a life of its own. Too late."

You can watch our interview with Liam Cunningham at the top of the page.

Benioff and Weiss Talk Reuniting With Game of Thrones Stars:

In addition to Cunningham, 3 Body Problem also stars Game of Thrones' John Bradley and Jonathan Pryce. ComicBook.com also spoke with Benioff and Weiss at the 3 Body Problem premiere, and we asked them about reuniting with the Game of Thrones stars.

"John [Bradley] definitely was," Weiss explained when asked if they had any of the Game of Thrones actors in mind when developing 3 Body Problem. "The character was written to be kind of like a version of John. I'm trying to think. Some of the other actors, we always are looking for excuses to work with people from our family and that it just needs to be the right fit."

"So as we wrote the show, and Wade in the books is very different from Liam coming in, but as we wrote the Wade scenes and we started thinking about that, it just occurred to us, 'You know who would be great at this?' It was completely different from the way he is described, but we called him and he said he already had a job and we suggested he should quit that job and take this job, and so here we are celebrating," he added.

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.