Benedict Wong Talks Bringing Marvel and 3 Body Problem Characters To Life (Exclusive)

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix, and it features an exciting line-up of actors. One big name on the cast list is Benedict Wong, who is best known for playing Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 3 Body Problem, the actor plays Da Shi. Earlier this week, ComicBook.com caught up with Wong at the 3 Body Problem premiere, and he teased his future in the MCU. In both the MCU and 3 Body Problem, Wong plays characters who initially existed on the page, so we asked the actor how he approaches those types of roles.

"You know what? I just keep it really simple," Wong shared. "I just find out what the actions are. I just find out what the actions are of this scene and I think everyone else builds the world around you. And then that's how we see the power that they have, [Da Shi] and Wade [Liam Cunningham's character] and the organizations and the fact that within a clique they can just have an army at their disposal and yeah, that's how I do it."

You can watch our interview with Benedict Wong at the top of the page.

What Is 3 Body Problem About?



Here's how Netflix describes 3 Pody Problem: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.