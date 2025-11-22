3 Years On, Better Call Saul’s Wild Belated Post-Credits Was Just Confirmed By Its Creator

Vince Gilligan doesn’t mess around when it comes to endings. Breaking Bad‘s final season, split into two parts to ensure every loose end is tied up, refuses to leave the fate of its main characters up in the air. Walter White returns to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after his siesta in New Hampshire and immediately makes sure that his family gets taken care of and that the Nazis holding his former partner Jesse Pinkman are off the board. With all the scores settled and a bullet in his gut, the criminal formerly known as Heisenberg succumbs to his injuries in a familiar spot, a meth lab.

Jesse also gets to put everything behind him, starting a new life at the end of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, once he finally puts enough money together to buy a fresh start in Alaska. That leaves Saul Goodman as the only member of Breaking Bad‘s trinity to see his day in court, an event that takes place at the end of Better Call Saul. The walls finally close in on “Gene Takavic” and, rather than take the sweet deal that he gets for himself, he decides to face the music and take an 80-year sentence.

While it feels safe to assume that Saul would die in prison, that’s not the end of the story that every envisions for the shady lawyer, including his own creator. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Gilligan was asked where he thought some of his characters would be in 2025. Walter couldn’t have returned from the dead, so Gilligan is confident about his status. However, the filmmaker had a much more interesting update on Saul.

“I think Trump pardoned him,” Gilligan quipped. As the crew of the show gathered themselves after laughing, he continued, “I think he’s a free man. I think he’s doing infomercials.”

Saul making a living on the TV side of things certainly tracks with his character, as he’s always ready to make a quick buck. But Gilligan also revealed that he believes Saul made a real impact on one character, despite all the mistakes.

It Wasn’t All Fun and Games for Vince Gilligan

After finishing his bit about Saul, Gilligan turned his attention to Kim Wexler, Saul’s former associate and life partner. Like most good people, she finds herself drawn into Saul’s schemes, which force her to build a new life for herself in Florida after they go wrong. In Gilligan’s mind, moving to Florida isn’t the worst move for Kim, as he sees her becoming a public defender and using her skills for good once again.

Of course, Gilligan’s comments can only mean so much, since another season of Better Call Saul isn’t in the works. However, it’s comforting to know that, if it did come back, it wouldn’t be all doom and gloom for the stars of the show.

