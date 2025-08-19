Bob Odenkirk Reveals His 1 Return Condition for Better Call Saul Sequel

Bob Odenkirk has addressed a potential return as Saul Goodman, and just what it’d take for him to make a Better Call Saul sequel. After 13 years spent playing Saul across two different shows, beginning with a supporting role in Breaking Bad before going on to star in its prequel, Odenkirk has now moved on to a new, very different franchise. That’s the John Wick-esque action movie series Nobody, with Nobody 2 currently playing in theaters and the potential for more to come. However, the actor will forever be linked to the lawyer, so it’s no surprise he’s still asked about the character’s possible future.

To promote Nobody 2, Odenkirk made an appearance on Today, where he ended up speaking about a possible Better Call Saul follow-up. He revealed that while there’s nothing planned, he would be open to doing it – as long as creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were behind it. “That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV. So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it,” he said.

Odenkirk did also admit that it’s a long shot, with the creators having moved on to other projects. There’s also the wrinkle of where Better Call Saul‘s ending left Saul, as the actor noted: “He’s not getting out [of prison]. If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison.” A prison-set show wouldn’t be impossible to do, of course, and there’s already some potential for it: Jimmy McGill’s fellow inmates were shown to revere him for the work he did as Saul, and so it could show his life there and what’s it’s like for him on the inside.

Presumably, any such series would also have to answer more questions about what happened to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and whether she continued to visit Jimmy in prison or not. Better Call Saul‘s ending was widely acclaimed, so there would understandably be reservations if a continuation were to ever be announced. Still, the same reservations were held over Better Call Saul in the first place, and to say it worked out well would be an understatement.

Its return, though, is unlikely for now. Gilligan’s new show, Apple TV+’s PLUR1BUS, stars Seehorn and will debut on November 7, 2025. Back in 2023, Gilligan said a return to the Breaking Bad universe could happen if his new show flops, and all people want to see from him is more of that world, adding “never say never.” Gould has had a similar view, telling the L.A. Times that same year: “Vince and I both decided it would be good to give the Gilliverse a little bit of a rest. But we had a big board with ideas or scenes we were interested in or would be fun – and there were a lot of them still on that board when we finished up the show. Maybe that’s a good thing, though. You want to leave something you didn’t get to.”

If another show were to happen, it probably wouldn’t be focused on Saul. A more likely choice is a prequel series focused on Gus Fring, something Giancarlo Esposito has previously expressed interest in, though it’s hard to see how Odenkirk could return for that. Still, whether it’s Saul, Gus, or something else, if Gilligan and Gould are involved, there’s a strong chance it’d work.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are both available to stream on Netflix.