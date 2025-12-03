3 Years On, Stranger Things’ Return Officially Almost Doubles Netflix Audience

Netflix has officially confirmed that Stranger Things has almost doubled its audience over the last three years. Streamers have always tended to keep viewership stats under wraps, but the last few months have seen Netflix become a little more open. We already know Stranger Things Season 5 is a hit; Variety‘s weekly streaming charts show it dominating last week, even though it was only out for a single day in their range. But now, Netflix has put out some solid stats to show just how much of a hit it really is.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things Season 5 had 59,600,000 views in its opening weekend. The streaming giant didn’t release the exact same data for Season 4’s May 2022 release, instead only showing number of hours viewed, but it’s possible to calculate viewership from that; it comes out at 31,584,802 views. All in all, then, Stranger Things Season 5 has almost doubled the Netflix audience.

The parallels aren’t exact, of course. Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 released on May 22, a Friday; Volume 1 of Season 5 released on a Thursday, meaning it got an extra day. Still, it’s also worth noting that Season 4’s first volume consisted of seven episodes, rather than four. It’s clear that Stranger Things has increased in popularity and demand, and that people were much more engaged to watch the beginning of the end.

Stranger Things Is Ending on a High Note for Netflix

This comes shortly after new data revealing Stranger Things made over $1 billion of streaming revenue for Netflix since 2020 – and that was before Season 5’s release. It’s clear the streaming giant has nothing that performs on Stranger Things‘ scale, but that is actually something of a problem in the long term. This is the show’s last hurrah, meaning Netflix need to find the next Stranger Things, a flagship show that can perform as well.

Those are tomorrow’s problems, of course. Today, Netflix is enjoying phenomenal viewership and engagement for Stranger Things, with Volume 2 releasing on December 25. Stranger Things Volume 5 is split into three volumes, each releasing on a holiday, which means they should all have high viewership. Netflix is sure to dominate December in terms of streaming viewership.

Right now, the internet is buzzing with theories about how Stranger Things will end. Excitement is only building, likely meaning the next volume will actually perform better, while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the series finale break records. The final episode is even releasing at cinemas, with Netflix embracing a theatrical model, so we’ll see how it performs in the box office as well.

