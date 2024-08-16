Emmys 2024: Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy, Dan Levy To Host

The Emmys are going the father-son route for its hosts, tapping Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to emcee the ceremony this fall. With the Emmy Awards being rotated through the four major TV networks (ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox), the person that usually gets the hosting gig typically comes from the network airing the broadcast. Also, the majority of hosts have been comedians, who are able to bring some laughs to the proceedings. While previous host Jimmy Kimmel would have been a natural selection for ABC, the Disney branded network has decided upon Eugene and Dan Levy to host this year’s Emmys.

Eugene and Dan Levy had a big night at the Emmys in 2020 with Schitt’s Creek‘s. The comedy won seven Emmy Awards, setting a new record for a comedy series. The Levys are no strangers to hosting, having performed the task at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The last couple of years have seen the announcement of Emmy host come closer and closer to the premiere date, with the 2024 Emmys taking place on September 15th. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the last three times ABC had the broadcast rights, but he decided to pass on another round.

“Jimmy is always our first ask,” Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter in July. “He’s always our first choice in terms of partners. He represents our company so well, and he’s done such remarkable work… but hosting a daily show is a lot of work.”

2024 Emmy Award nominees announced

The nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by presenters Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale on July 17th. Some of the previous winners like Succession, Ted Lasso, and Better Call Saul all ended last year, and shows like Beef and The Last of Us didn’t get a new season out during the consideration period for nomination. There are still some previous winners and nominees — The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and The Crown among them — ready to get back in the race, though.

“We are here to recognize the exceptional work that aired between June of 2023 and May of 2024, all leading up to television’s biggest night,” said Emmys boss Chris Abrego ahead of the nominations. “Today, I’m honored to celebrate the astonishing work of our…creative community.”

The leader of the pack in the comedy section was The Bear — which dominated in its categories last year — earning 23 total nominations (including writing, directing, and technical categories). That’s more than any comedy series has ever nabbed in one year. Shōgun was similarly dominant, earning 25 total nods (which wasn’t a record in the drama category in spite of being two ahead of The Bear‘s record-breaking pace).

Photo credit via Rich Fury/Getty Images