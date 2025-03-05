7 Vampire Diaries Characters That Don’t Get Enough Love From Fans

With an extensive supernatural storyline, it’s no surprise that The Vampire Diaries introduced a ton of characters across its eight season. The show became a hit thanks to its captivating mix of vampires, werewolves, witches, and hybrids, and hoenstly, more than the story itself, it was these characters that made the series what it was. Their popularity even saw the series get two spin-offs to dive deeper into their world. Elena, Damon, and Stefan are still fan favorites, along with some supporting characters who stole the spotlight, but with such a big cast, some The Vampire Diaries characters remain underrated, or just didn’t get the love they deserved.

Whether they had too little screen time, didn’t seem all that important at first, or got killed off before they could win over the audience, The Vampire Diaries had plenty of characters who played key roles in the story but ended up overlooked. Even if they didn’t get the recognition they should have, they were still crucial to how the story played out, and deserve to be remembered.

Tyler Lockwood

Tyler was probably the most underrated character, even though some fans really felt his death in The Vampire Diaries. He had so much potential, and even though his arc was unfairly cut short by Damon, he should be remembered for everything he did – not just for the hybrids, but for Caroline too. At first, he was arrogant and obnoxious, but over time, Tyler changed in the eyes of the audience, especially when he fell for her – the two of them stole the show. His story got even more interesting when he became a werewolf, making him a much more complex character. Even though most of his actions were driven by his thirst for revenge against Klaus, that very motivation played a huge role in pushing the plot forward. After being banished from Mystic Falls, his absence made him fade from the spotlight, but overlooking him is a big mistake.

Caroline Forbes

Caroline was an incredibly likable character, even though at first she was just introduced as Elena’s insecure friend without much depth. Over time, she grew into one of the most well-developed characters on The Vampire Diaries, facing challenges and learning how to adapt to her vampire life. In fact, she handled the loss of her humanity better than anyone. But the truth is, when people talk about her, it’s often in connection to Klaus. Caroline deserved to be recognized and appreciated for who she was, not just because she was part of one of the show’s most beloved couples. Without a doubt, she was the strongest vampire – not because of brute force, but because she mastered balance, staying in control while surviving all the supernatural chaos around her.

Enzo St. John

A vampire with a tragic past, Enzo had everything it took to win over the audience, especially since he was Damon’s cellmate back in the 1950s. He was introduced gradually and became more established toward the later seasons of The Vampire Diaries. His relationship with Bonnie added depth to his arc, but his story was never explored as much as it should have been. Maybe that’s why it was harder for some to connect with him and fully appreciate his character. Still, the impact Enzo had on the story shouldn’t be overlooked. Enzo worked with Caroline to bring Damon and Bonnie back from the Prison World, and his rivalry with Stefan added even more tension to the group dynamic. He was involved in several important events in the show, and deserved to be remembered more.

Jenna Sommers

The fate of Elena and Jeremy’s aunt was as tragic and heartbreaking as possible. What made Jenna so likable, though, was her naivety and purity. From the moment she became family to Elena after losing her parents, she offered love and protection, even though she wasn’t fully prepared for it. Besides, her innocence about the supernatural world helped bring a sense of balance to the story. However, her greatest value came through in her death, when Klaus sacrificed her without giving her a chance to defend herself or develop a deeper storyline. In her final moments, Jenna still tried to be strong for Elena – a detail that often gets overlooked. She was the embodiment of how ruthless the dark side of the supernatural could be in The Vampire Diaries.

Lexi Branson

Lexi is surprisingly well-loved despite her limited time on The Vampire Diaries, but she’s not often remembered as one of the most iconic characters. She was another one of Damon’s early victims, but she played a nice role in the development of Stefan and Elena’s relationship and also helped to show that not all vampires in Mystic Falls were inherently dangerous. As Stefan’s best friend, she had a significant influence on his personal growth, guiding him through his crises and helping him hold on to his humanity. Although her journey was short-lived, Lexi served as a reminder that even with all the darkness, there was hope for people to live together in peace.

Mason Lockwood

In a plot mostly centered around vampires (with a few hybrids thrown in), the werewolves were almost completely overlooked in The Vampire Diaries. However, Mason was a character who, despite being largely forgotten, made a significant impact from the moment he appeared. Tyler’s uncle, who was more of a good guy despite being manipulated by Katherine and tortured by Damon, played a key role in unveiling the Lockwood family’s werewolf heritage. Mason’s storyline helped expand the werewolf arc, allowing the show to shift focus a bit from the vampires. He was also responsible for retrieving the Moonstone, an important element for the plot in season 2. Was he a character who left too soon? Definitely. He could have influenced Tyler and shifted the whole path by rivaling Damon, but his efforts to deepen the werewolf mythology were undeniably important for the series.

Liz Forbes

Sheriff Liz Forbes had a well-crafted character arc, starting out as an enemy to the beloved vampires but eventually allying herself with them, especially for the sake of her daughter, Caroline. Her unexpected friendship with Damon was another pleasant surprise, adding a nice dynamic to the show. Over time, Liz made decisions and took actions that went against what you’d expect from someone in her position, and that was exactly what made her such an interesting character who deserved more love from the fans. Unfortunately, her death became one of the few moments she was truly highlighted, which is a shame. The fact that she underwent such a deep internal transformation over the course of the series should have been given more attention, as it added a lot of depth to her character.

