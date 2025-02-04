7 Must-See Shows if You Loved The Vampire Diaries

The 2000s were packed with series that went down in history, especially when you think about how vampires ruled pop culture for a while. While the Twilight phenomenon took over the cinemas, The Vampire Diaries stood out on TV, winning more and more fans. With over 4.90 million viewers just for the premiere in 2009, the trio of Elena, Damon, and Stefan are still unforgettable today. The plot, based on the book series of the same name, also left its mark on a generation with its mix of drama, mystery, romance, and of course, the supernatural. No wonder it inspired other shows down the line and even led to some great spinoffs.

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Netflix, where it keeps winning over new fans to this day. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best series to watch after The Vampire Diaries to keep up the same vibe and save you from that empty feeling when the show ends.

The Originals

One of the official spinoffs from The Vampire Diaries and widely loved by fans, The Originals dives into the story of the Mikaelson family, the first vampires that existed. Set in New Orleans, the series follows Klaus Mikaelson (along with his siblings Elijah and Rebekah, who also appeared in TVD), a hybrid of vampire and werewolf, who returns to the city to reclaim his leadership. However, he faces threats from both outside and within his own family, all while trying to protect his daughter and solidify his legacy in a world filled with magic, betrayal, and power struggles.

For those who’ve finished The Vampire Diaries and want to stay in the same universe, The Originals is the perfect follow-up. It keeps the dark tone of the original show but takes a more mature and intense approach, diving deeper into family dynamics, loyalty, and redemption. The series also delivers more epic showdowns and a plot full of twists and turns, promising an experience just as addictive as its predecessor.

The Originals is available to stream on Max.

Legacies

If The Originals wasn’t enough for fans, Legacies takes things even further, continuing the supernatural universe of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals with a new generation of characters. The series follows Hope Mikaelson, Klaus’ daughter, as she attends the Salvatore School. As a tribrid – part vampire, werewolf, and witch – Hope faces numerous challenges while trying to control her powers and protect her friends from magical threats and creatures that pop up throughout the plot.

Legacies is another perfect follow-up for those looking for a sequel to the original shows. It brings back the supernatural atmosphere and the franchise’s charismatic vibe but with a lighter, more adventurous tone. With new mythologies, special appearances from familiar characters, and a balanced mix of drama, action, and humor, the series keeps the essence of the universe alive.

Legacies is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Shadowhunters

Based on Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments saga, Shadowhunters is another massive fantasy universe filled with magic, romance, adventure, and a supernatural aesthetic. The story follows Clary Fray, who, on her 18th birthday, discovers that she’s descended from a line of Shadowhunters – half-angel, half-human warriors who protect the world from demons. As she grapples with this revelation, Clary gets involved with the enigmatic Jace Wayland and his friends, going on a journey to uncover the truth about her past and stop threats that could destroy the world.

For those who loved The Vampire Diaries, Shadowhunters is a must-watch. The series has the same youthful energy and includes mystical creatures like vampires, werewolves, witches, and demons. With a variety of characters and thrilling fight scenes, the plot explores different genres while keeping the mystery at its core, without leaning too much into a darker tone. It also stands out for its diversity, offering representation in its characters and relationships – something that’s rare in supernatural stories.

Shadowhunters is available to stream on Netflix.

Interview with the Vampire

An adaptation of Anne Rice’s classic novel, Interview with the Vampire is aimed at a more mature audience, but with a fresh twist to appeal to a new generation. The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, a man turned into a vampire by the charismatic and manipulative Lestat de Lioncourt. The story unfolds through an interview Louis gives to a journalist, revealing decades of an intense relationship, filled with passion, betrayal, and the struggle against his own immortal nature. With its gothic atmosphere, stunning period visuals, and remarkable performances, the series is a must-watch for anyone craving more vampire tales.

Interview with the Vampire is a unique experience for those who loved The Vampire Diaries, as it takes a different route, exploring the psychological and emotional aspects of immortality. It delves into existential dilemmas, obsession, and the endless quest for identity. Its tone is more complex, yet it still offers everything that vampire fans adore: seduction, tragedy, and a deeply crafted universe. It’s also an excellent choice for those interested in LGBTQ+ romance.

Interview with the Vampire is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

True Blood

Here, the motto is horror and romance for those into HBO productions. True Blood is a series fondly remembered by classic vampire fans, blending drama and mystery in a world where vampires and humans coexist in a setting full of secrets. Set in the fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, the story follows Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress with psychic abilities, who gets involved with Bill Compton, a vampire who seeks to live peacefully with humans. As the plot unfolds, she gets caught up in a crazy mess of supernatural creatures, from vampires and werewolves to witches, while discovering more about the world she inhabits.

For those who fell in love with The Vampire Diaries and are craving something bolder, True Blood is definitely a show you can’t miss. With a mature tone, it offers a raw and sensual take on vampires and their relationships with people. The series also explores themes of prejudice, identity, and what it means to be human, providing a deeper experience within the genre.

True Blood is available to stream on Max.

Supernatural

One of the series with the largest legions of fans, Supernatural is also from the same era as The Vampire Diaries, with mystery, horror, and family drama in a world full of creatures and legends. The story follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, who travel across the United States hunting demons, ghosts, and other entities. As the series progresses, it delves deeper into their journey, facing bigger challenges, including battles with angels, gods, and even the Apocalypse itself. All of this unfolds while they deal with intense personal struggles.

Like The Vampire Diaries, the series offers a similar mood and atmosphere, though it takes a more mythological approach. If you invest in the characters and their relationships, Supernatural is a worthwhile dive into the bond between the brothers, exploring loyalty and sacrifice. The episodes move quickly and are full of surprises, especially with all the emotional depth in the characters’ stories.

Supernatural is available to stream on Netflix.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Like Interview with the Vampire, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a classic. The main character became an icon, growing into a cult favorite that resonates across generations. The plot follows Buffy Summers, an ordinary teenager who discovers she’s the “Slayer” – the chosen one destined to fight vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. With the help of her friends, she juggles her school life with the responsibility of saving the world, and also facing challenges that force her to grow and make tough decisions. The series is also known for its witty and intelligent humor.

For those who got hooked on The Vampire Diaries, Buffy the Vampire Slayer offers the perfect mix of romance, action, and supernatural mystery, but with a focus on a strong, empowered protagonist. It also dives into existential questions and life decisions, mixing drama and lightness in a way that feels perfectly balanced. And, with a reboot of the series officially in the works, now is the perfect time to invest in the original!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Hulu.