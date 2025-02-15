These Are the 7 Best Fights in The Vampire Diaries

One of The CW’s many amazing shows, The Vampire Diaries, captivated an entire generation with the love triangle between Elena and the Salvatore brothers. But the show’s eight seasons weren’t just about romance. With a huge cast of characters – some even more memorable than the main trio – it was no surprise that there were plenty of fights. After all, the whole plot revolved around the supernatural, with vampires, werewolves, witches, and hybrids popping up everywhere. Over time, rivalries and grudges grew, making the fight scenes some of the most unforgettable moments of the show. To this day, it’s hard not to think of one and feel like rewatching it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you think about it, pretty much every character got caught up in the action at some point in The Vampire Diaries. But only a few truly left their mark – whether through their brutal strength, revenge, or pursuit of justice in battle.

Stefan vs. Damon – “Pilot”

the cw

The pilot episode of a series is the most important of all, since it sets the tone for everything that follows. When we meet Stefan and Elena, everything seems perfect, with them falling in love. But it’s when Damon steps into the picture that the audience starts to understand the dynamic between the Salvatore brothers. They’ve had a decades-long rivalry over Katherine, and the fight scene kicks off just moments after Damon arrives in Mystic Falls. Damon loves to tease Stefan, especially when he brings up that his brother isn’t drinking human blood but animal blood (which makes him weaker).

Stefan eventually snaps and attacks him, leading to a fight where they crash through the window of the Salvatore House, and he demands that Damon stay away from Elena. While this may not be the most epic fight scene in The Vampire Diaries, it’s definitely symbolic. It’s a fight between brothers, showing just how deep their animosity runs and how that rivalry shapes the entire storyline and their relationships with everyone around them.

Klaus vs. Hybrids – “O Come, All Ye Faithful”

the cw

Klaus is the most powerful Original, and when he arrives in Mystic Falls, he creates hybrids to form a loyal army, expanding his dominance and influence. However, in Episode 9 of Season 4, the Sire Bond between him and his hybrids is broken, with Tyler leading the group to betray him. When Klaus learns of this, he reacts with brutal violence, slaughtering all of his creations (except for Tyler). At this point, Haley Marshall, who had been helping with the betrayal plan, is revealed to have been using Tyler all along, working with Atticus Shane to initiate a ritual involving twelve hybrids for a black magic sacrifice.

Klaus’s ruthlessness is on full display in this moment, showing just how dangerous he is. The scene makes it clear that he doesn’t care about much, and the violence surrounding the murders is merciless and overwhelming. In a particularly chilling act of retaliation, Klaus even drowns Tyler’s mother in the town fountain, showcasing the extent of his wrath.

Bonnie and Damon vs. Kai – “I’m Thinking of You All the While”

the cw

Kai was one of the show’s most evil characters, thanks to his completely sociopathic behavior. The siphoner-vampire hybrid was always out to torment, and in the Season 6 finale, he stayed true to form. During Jo and Alaric’s wedding, Kai made an unexpected and violently dramatic entrance, attacking the guests and injuring both the bride and Elena. His main target, however, turned out to be Bonnie, who, despite almost managing to get the upper hand, had her blood drained and was on the verge of death after being thrown against a wall. This is when the spell that links her life to Elena’s becomes crucial.

Just when things look grim, Damon steps in to save Bonnie. He appears and, in a moment of tension, gets caught up in Kai’s provocations, who taunts him by suggesting that Elena will survive if Bonnie dies. Damon, ever loyal to the love of his life, simply wishes Bonnie well, apologizes to the witch who has become his friend, and walks away. Even Kai is caught off guard by Damon’s apparent decision. But in a shocking twist, Damon shows up behind his enemy and decapitates him in the blink of an eye, ensuring Bonnie’s safety and delivering a satisfying, unexpected payoff.

Elena vs. Katherine – “Graduation”

the cw

Elena and Katherine have been enemies from the beginning, so it was only a matter of time before they would face off. This happens in the season finale of season 4 of The Vampire Diaries. During the school’s graduation ceremony, Mystic Falls is overrun by ghosts due to the fall of the veil between the world of the living and the Other Side. At the same time, Katherine shows up to threaten Bonnie, demanding that the witch make her promise to be immortalized – or else she’ll kill Elena. That’s when the doppelgängers go at it, with Katherine accusing Elena of taking everything she’s ever wanted.

The fight that ensues is intense, mainly because it’s two vampires going head-to-head. There are slams against school lockers, twists, kicks, and even Elena getting her neck pierced. Katherine then tries to rip her heart out. But the real game-changer comes when, in the heat of the moment, Elena manages to force the cure for vampirism into her. While it was a huge moment when the protagonist turned into a vampire, seeing Katherine about to become human after centuries was even more dramatic, setting up high expectations for what would happen next.

Damon and Stefan vs. Katherine – “Masquerade”

the cw

Stefan and Damon were both in love with Katherine in the past, and even though they’re now rivals for Elena, getting revenge on the vampire who caused so much pain for them is one thing that brings them together. In Episode 7 of Season 2, the brothers attend the Lockwood family mansion’s Masquerade Ball, where they come up with a plan to eliminate Katherine (with help from Bonnie, Jeremy, Alaric, and Caroline). Inside a secluded room in the mansion, where Bonnie traps Katherine with a spell, the Salvatores corner her, and Damon drives a stake through her back using a crossbow. It’s at this moment that Elena feels the impact of the blow too.

The fight between the three vampires kicks off, with Katherine showing off her skills, even managing to use a new stake to stab Damon in the chest. Stefan jumps in to help, but just as Katherine is about to be incapacitated and possibly killed, Jeremy shows up and stops everything, warning that there’s a magical link between Katherine and Elena. This revelation forces the brothers to halt their attack immediately to protect the girl.

Elena and Jeremy vs. Kol – “A View to a Kill”

the cw

When the Mikaelsons arrive in Mystic Falls, everything shifts, especially since they’re the Originals and won’t let anything threaten their plans. In Episode 12 of Season 4, Kol is worried about Silas potentially coming back to life, so he tries to stop Elena and Jeremy from finding a cure for vampirism. He breaks into the siblings’ house with the intent to kill Jeremy and prevent the map of the Hunter’s Mark from being completed. The scene has a slasher vibe, with Kol relentlessly hunting them throughout the rooms.

During the confrontation, Elena, who is already a vampire, gets hit with a stake and even a piece of wood from the stairs. Kol manages to trap Jeremy, preparing to cut off his hands to stop him from using the White Oak Stake. But then, the girl steps in to help, freeing her brother. The boy finally weakens Kol by covering him with water and vervain, before ultimately managing to kill him and wipe out his entire bloodline.

Bonnie vs. Klaus – “The Sun Also Rises”

the cw

For a long time, Klaus has been the main villain of The Vampire Diaries, and this includes his conflict with the witches. In Episode 21 of Season 2, there’s a crucial confrontation between him and Bonnie during the sacrificial ritual intended to turn the Original into a full hybrid. After killing Jules and Jenna as part of the process, he prepares to sacrifice Elena, since a doppelgänger is needed. At this moment, Bonnie appears and uses her magic to attack Klaus, knocking him to the ground and significantly weakening him. Meanwhile, just like there’s a rivalry between Damon and Stefan, there’s also one between Klaus and Elijah, who gets ready to kill his brother when he’s vulnerable. But then, something unexpected happens.

Elijah had made a deal with Bonnie and the others, but when Klaus appeals to his brother’s emotional side to prevent his death, everything falls apart. Despite that, it’s incredible to see Bonnie’s power at play as she manages to bring the mighty Original to his knees. What makes this scene even more brilliant is that Klaus genuinely believed Bonnie was dead, adding another layer of surprise and intensity to the moment.

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Peacock.

Do you have a favorite fight in The Vampire Diaries? Let us know in the comments!