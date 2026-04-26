7 Years Later, the Perfect Follow-Up to HBO’s 10/10 Masterpiece Miniseries Is a Streaming Hit on Disney+

Disney+ has a new miniseries streaming that is a perfect follow-up for fans of a classic HBO masterpiece. The streaming giant has a lot of great documentaries for subscribers, although it falls very much behind something like Netflix. It also has a lot of networks in its library, including National Geographic, which itself includes some great documentaries, most based on science subjects. However, there is a new documentary that is capturing viewers’ attention, and while it is more historical in nature, there is still a scientific bent to it. Even better, it is the perfect companion piece for anyone who loved the brilliant 10/10 Chernobyl miniseries that aired on HBO in 2019.

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According to FlixPatrol, Chernobyl: Inside the Meltdown has hit the top 10 most-watched shows on the streaming service, sitting right now in the number seven spot. This is impressive considering the big shows above it include titles like The Testaments, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, and Daredevil: Born Again, among others.

Why Is Chernobyl: Inside the Meltdown Worth Watching?

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The 2019 HBO drama series Chernobyl is based on the real-life Chernobyl disaster from 1986, as well as the cleanup efforts that followed it. That original series was five episodes, and it received high praise from critics and audience members. It earned 19 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Emily Watson all earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances. The HBO series has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 97% Popcornmeter score.

For anyone fascinated by the dramatized version of the horrific disaster, Disney+ now has a documentary that speaks to people involved with the incident that occurred in 1986. It is a perfect companion piece, and fans can watch the drama series and then compare it to the documentary in what remains the worst nuclear disaster in history. Chernobyl: Inside the Meltdown is a documentary made for National Geographic that tells the full story of the Chernobyl incident for the first time in a documentary format. It honors the 40th anniversary of the meltdown.

This was released on April 19th, telling the story of the disaster, which occurred on April 26, 1986. The four-episode miniseries details every event leading to the meltdown, takes viewers through the cleanup, and even goes up to present-day Ukraine, where the site of the meltdown is now one of the war zones in the battle between Ukraine and Russia. This includes unseen archive footage and several new interviews, offering differing perspectives on the story that the acclaimed HBO series previously dramatized.

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