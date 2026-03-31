Apple TV Reveals Creepy First Look at Highly-Anticipated New Remake – Watch the Cape Fear Trailer

Apple TV is remaking the classic thriller Cape Fear and the streaming service just released a new trailer showing what the series will look like. The new streaming series is a remake of the Martin Scorsese directed thriller from 1991, which was itself based on the novel by John D. MacDonald called The Executioners. That film starred Nick Nolte as an attorney who represented a man accused of statutory rape who found his family’s life in danger when that man was released from prison. Juliette Lewis and Robert De Niro earned Oscar nominations for their performances. The movie was also made before that, with a 1962 release starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum.

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However, the new trailer reveals that the Apple TV Cape Fear remake series will be a little more like the original novel and add in some aspects that wasn’t in the book or the two other movie adaptations.

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Apple TV’s Cape Fear Looks Like a Very Different Adpatation

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

In the John D. MacDonald novel, The Executioners, Sam Bowden was an attorney who catches a brutal sex offender named Max Cady raping a young girl and he testifies against Cady, helping send him to prison for 14 years. In the 1962 movie, Sam Bowden also testified against Max, sending him to prison for eight years for rape. In the Martin Scorsese movie, Sam Bowden was the public defender who hid evidence to ensure his client was convicted of his crimes, sending him to prison for 14 years. In all three cases, Max gets out and wants revenge.

However, the new Apple TV Cape Fear trailer shows there is something darker in store for the viewers. While Max Cady was a rapist and sex offender in the other three adaptations, the Apple TV series reveals the man is a “notorious killer” that Tom Bowden and his wife Anna helped put away. In this series, both Tom (renamed from Sam) and his wife are attorneys and both and something to do with Max being put in prison. That means he has a grudge against both of the Bowden’s. Furthermore, making Max a killer from the outset makes him even more dangerous than the other movies, where Max developed into a killer as the story wore on.

The cast is incredible in this new version as well. Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams star as Tom and Anna, while Oscar-winner Javier Bardem stars as Max Cady, who said in the trailer he used to have a great life before the couple ruined it for him. There was also a line of dialogue by Anna in the trailer where she asks Tom if Max knows what they did (which could possibly play into the idea that Sam hid evidence in the Scorsese movie). The new series is said to be “inspired” by Scorsese’s movie, so that is likely where the changes come into play.

Nick Antosca (Channel Zero, The Act) serves as the showrunner, while CCH Pounder, Ron Perlman, and Ted Levine are also parr of the cast. The first two episodes hit Apple TYV on June 5 and the 10-episode series will air new episodes every Friday until the series finale on July 31.

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