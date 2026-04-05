Dick Wolf’s Returning True Crime Series is Officially a Netflix Hit with Millions of Views

Dick Wolf has returned to true crime on Netflix and his new show has millions of views. Wolf is best known for his work on network television, with some of the biggest shows on TV. Wolf has created everything from the Law & Order universe to the Chicago franchise and the more recent FBI series of shows. That said, after over 35 years of network television, Wolf has also shown his love for true crime as well, and his latest Netflix true crime series is already a massive hit. This is the second season of Homicide: New York on Netflix.

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According to Netflix, Homicide: New York Season 2 has already received 3.6 million views in its first week on the streaming service. This ranks behind One Piece Season 2 (5.9 million in its third week), Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Season 1 (4.5 million in its opening week), Beauty in Black Season 2 (4.2 million in its third week), and Virgin River Season 7 (4.1 million in its third week).

Is Homicide: New York Worth Watching on Netflix?

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Homicide: New York Season 2 continues the Dick Wolf true crime series on Netflix about the murders on the streets of the biggest big city in America. The show reexamines five murders from the point of view of the people involved, including detectives, prosecutors, and the families of the victims. These crimes involved a serial killer who targeted people in Central Park, a drowning at Soho House, and even a look at the first responders at Ground Zero on 9/11.

Adam Kassen (Cold Justice) directs the series and some of these cases are very recent compared to other true crime series. The first episode follows the mysterious murder of a 26-year-old that saw two men sentenced to decades in prison for murder for one and manslaughter for the other. The second was the murder of an 82-year-old socialite. The third was the 2010 murder of a fashion designer. The fourth was the 1989 Central Park Five case and the truth that came out over a decade later that they were innocent. Finally, the most emotional was the fifth episode, with first responders describing their rescue attempts during 9/11.

This is a great season on Netflix for three big reasons. First, true crime lovers will find a lot to love about the first three episodes and its in depth look at bringing killers to justice. However, the other two reasons are all about the final two episodes. The 9/11 episode was a harrowing look back at the day that changed New York City forever. However, the best of these was the look at the Central Park Five, as it shows what happened when justice went after the wrong people. It was also touching because it dealt with the children of Lourdes Gonzalez, who was killed by Matias Reyes, and their reaction to the real killer finally being arrested.

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