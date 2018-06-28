‘9-1-1’ Announces Two-Night Season Premiere Event on Fox

The wait is almost over 9-1-1 fans. Fox announced the hit first responder procedural will return for its second season with a special two-night event.

The Peter Krause, Angela Basset-led drama will premiere immediately after an NFL on Fox Doubleheader, which according to the network is scheduled to be around 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Then on Monday, Sept. 24, the series will go to its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET, following the season two premiere of medical drama The Resident.

The second season premiere will mark the first episode without former series regular Connie Britton, who played 9-1-1 operator, Abby, during season one.

“Connie and I are talking about her coming back. Connie had just come off Nashville, and she didn’t want to do another show right away,” executive producer Ryan Murphy said in May of possibly bringing Britton back. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a one year deal,’ so Connie has a one-year deal, and we all knew that going in. But the show has become such a success, successes are good, and Connie and I both realize that, so we’re talking about her coming back in some capacity to season two if we can make her deal work.”

To make up for Britton’s absence, the series will be adding Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman as series regulars. Britton will be next seen starring on the first season of Bravo’s upcoming anthology series, Dirty John.

Hewitt will step into the role of Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark). The character is set to start a new life as a new 9-1-1 operator.

Guzman will play a firefighter who joins the firehouse led by Capt. Bobby Nash (Krause).

Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series follows the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening shocking and heart-stopping situations.

Along with Krause, the series also stars Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Stark.

Take a look at Fox’s full fall premiere schedule below:

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. ET (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) REL (Special Preview)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) 9-1-1

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. The Resident

9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Timeslot Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Gifted

9 p.m. Lethal Weapon

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Empire

9 p.m. Star

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. The Cool Kids (Series Premiere)

9 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen

Sunday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Season 30 Premiere)

8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

9 p.m. Family Guy

9:30 p.m. REL (Timeslot Premiere)