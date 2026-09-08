I Think Dungeon Crawler Carl is Going to Spoil a Major Twist Early in the Series (But It Would Make Sense)

You know that a show has a lot of hype and anticipation when a production start date, a full cast, or even an expected release date have yet to be announced and people are already abuzz with excitement for it and that is absolutely the case for Dungeon Crawler Carl. Earlier this year it was announced that a life-action adaptation of Matt Dinniman’s massively popular LitRPG series of books was in the works at Peacock and every piece of news about the series that we get just makes things better and better. Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door is producing, Dinniman himself is an executive producer, beloved audio book narrator Jeff Hays is bringing his Princess Donut voice to the small screen, and even the series’ showrunners have fans excited, as Chris Yost is a DCC fan and Eric Heisserer has a strong sci-fi background. It’s practically a perfect storm.

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Of course, with so many good things in place for the series, fans have been doing a lot of considering when it comes to what they need to see in the series for it to work for them or what actors they think would be perfect for various roles. There’s also been a lot of consideration about exactly how the Peacock series should approach the story that is so much more than Carl’s fight for survival alongside his ex-girlfriend’s prized show cat in when the Earth is mined for resources and he and other survivors are forced to participate in an intergalactic game show with the highest of stake. As fans of Dinniman’s book series already know, this is a story that is as much about twists, turns, and trauma as bonkers adventures and it’s those deeper story elements that has me thinking that the Peacock Dungeon Crawler Carl series is going to spoil a plot twist far earlier than it happened in the books — but I ultimately think it’s the right call.

Warning: if you haven’t read the Dungeon Crawler Carl book series, consider this your warning that there will be spoilers beyond this point.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Will Reveal an Important Character’s Fate Early On (At Least for the Audience)

In the Dungeon Crawler Carl books, we meet Carl at a difficult point in his life. The night the Earth is mined for resource by the Syndicate, he’s dealing with a breakup from his long-term girlfriend, Bea who he has discovered is cheating on him. We also learn that he’s contemplating stealing her cat, Donut and running out of time before he has to hand Donut over to Bea’s parents. Of course, then Donut jumps out a window, Carl goes outside in the freezing weather to get her, an act that ends up saving both of them when the world literally collapses around them and they both end up going into the dungeon for the rest of our story to begin. We learn a lot about Bea in the first book, namely how much she’s hurt Carl and how much Donut adores her owner, even though unbeknownst to Donut Bea was planning to get rid of her. The mystery of Bea’s fate — Donut is optimistic she’s alive while Carl believes her to be dead — isn’t a major element of the story but it sits right there under the surface, an emotional burden for both characters. However, at the end of the fourth book in the series, The Gate of the Feral Gods, it’s revealed in the epilogue that Bea is still alive (as are others on the collapsed surface of the Earth. In the fifth book, The Butcher’s Masquerade, Bea actually makes an appearance (albeit in a controlled manner) and Donut is given a chance to react.

While the revelation that Bea is alive and the confrontation don’t happen until deeper in the book series, I think that for the television adaptation, viewers will be let in on Bea’s status much, much earlier. There are a couple of reasons I think this will be the case. The first is that it will help the show flesh out the overall world and setting of Dungeon Crawler Carl if viewers are privy to what is happening on Earth post-collapse. One of the more gut-wrenching elements of the first Dungeon Crawler Carl book is Carl watching as the number of crawlers from Earth in the dungeon with him gets smaller and smaller and smaller. It would make a nice juxtaposition for the audience to see that while Carl is despairing over humanity’s dwindling numbers, there are still survivors, though their situation is just as bleak. It helps to drive home the idea that there is no positive outcome in this situation for anyone. When you’re reading the Dungeon Crawler Carl books, it is all too easy to lull yourself into the false hope that if Donut and Carl just beat this game, they’ll get to go home and everything will be okay. Revealing what’s going on in reality early will dismantle that illusion quickly.

The second reason I think that I think the audience will learn of Bea’s survival earlier than they do in the books is that it will set up for that confrontation between Donut and her master in a way that will pack a much larger emotional punch. There is no question that, in the books, when we finally meet Bea and Donut gets to have her say that it’s a profound and emotional moment. But the book has hundreds of pages of nuance to build to that and it’s something that I don’t think that will translate quite as well from page to screen if we go into meeting Bea for the first time in quite the same way. There’s also the added layer of some dramatic tension in terms of how the impact of the reunion could play out on screen if we get to know Bea first. As you might guess, Bea is not having the best time on the surface post-collapse and she’s endured horrific trauma. When we meet her, she’s pathetic, manipulated, and deeply confused, almost a sympathetic figure. I think that by letting us see her be traumatized and pathetic in real time, it creates a tension of her possibly getting some sort of redemption when reconnected with Carl and Donut only for that redemption to be denied. Sure, it’s dramatic, but it makes for good television — and it makes Donut’s growth and evolution all the greater.

Revealing Bea’s Survival Early Helps Set Up For Greater Drama and It Benefits the Story

It’s the dramatic tension and set up that revealing Bea’s survival to the audience earlier rather than later that I personally think is a big benefit to the story. We get that window to the larger world and thus, a deeper understanding that this is story that won’t have a happy ending no matter where it lands, but we also get a chance to really understand Donut’s growth — as well as Carl’s. By having Bea be an established figure with audience, the show will ultimately engage in a bit of subversion when Carl and Donut ultimately cut her out of their lives. It makes the two of them taking back their power even more significant and would simply be good television. And, of course, since Dinniman’s series is still ongoing, we don’t really know what’s next for Bea, what Odette is really up to, or what is going to happen as Carl begins to fight the system. An early Bea reveal could make everything to come (specifically the things we don’t know about yet) even more important and more powerful. It takes things to the next level — and it’s something I really hope to see.