A Classic ’90s MTV Animated Series Is Finally Coming to Netflix (Release Date Confirmed)

One of MTV’s most legendary animated shows from the 1990s is about to make a major comeback with a new streaming release with Netflix coming this Summer. Netflix is getting ready for the Summer with the first reveal of many of the new licensed shows and exclusives coming to the streaming service beginning this June. This now includes some of the legendary series that once aired with MTV in the 1990s, and had only been previously available exclusively with other streaming platforms to this point. So it’s about to open this franchise up to a much wider audience.

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With Netflix’s new listings for the June 2026 line up, the streaming service has confirmed that they are going to be offering Beavis and Butt-Head for the first real time. It’s not only going to be offering the new Beavis and Butt-Head revival series, but also many of the classic show’s run from the 1990s as well. Which means a whole lot of new fans are about to see some of the revival episodes that might have gone under their radar thus far.

Beavis and Butt-Head to Stream With Netflix in June 2026

Courtesy of Paramount

Coming to Netflix on June 16th, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head will be offering its first two seasons. This is the revival series that has been active since 2022, and has gone on for three seasons thus far. It’s only been available to watch with Paramount+ and on-air with Comedy Central for the past few years, so this upcoming release with Netflix is going to put it in front of a lot more eyes. This could be referring to that brief 2000s revival for the series, but that also had gone under the radar with its initial run as well. Either way it’s good news.

The same day, Netflix will also be offering Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection: Vol. 1-3. This is the collection of the original 1990s animated series that had been released on DVD and had a few alterations from their initial MTV broadcast. It was a notable release back then because it was the first home video launch that included the music videos seen in that first broadcast, so that’s going to be great for its Netflix launch if it also includes all those classic music videos that made the 1990s classic so special back then.

What’s Next for Beavis and Butt-Head?

Courtesy of Paramount

Beavis and Butt-Head has been in the midst of a new revival run with Comedy Central and Paramount, and wrapped up its third season last year. It’s been such a hit for the network that the series has confirmed a fourth season is now in the works, but a release window or date has yet to be announced for it at this time. It’s been a great revival as it’s not only having a lot of modern day fun, but also has a lot of fun callbacks for long time fans too.

Mike Judge has had such success with this revival that we’ve seen his other projects like King of the Hill make their own return with new revivals too. King of the Hill has also been a success story , so it’s only a matter of time before we see even more of Judge’s classics in action. For now, catch up with everything Beavis and Butt-Head (including all of its movies) with Paramount+ in the meantime.

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