Beavis And Butt-Head Has Good News For Fans Following Season Three Finale

Beavis And Butt-Head’s third season ended earlier this week, capping off the dynamic duo’s recent reboot adventures with a surprise appearance. None other than MTV’s Daria appeared in the season finale, joining a council of “smart” characters that exist in another plane of existence. While the recent season went out with a bang, many animation fans wondered whether Butt-Head and Beavis would make a comeback to Comedy Central following season three. Luckily, we have good news for the MTV characters that have recently leaped to Comedy Central and continue to rock out with their head-rocking shenanigans.

Paramount confirmed earlier today that Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head has been renewed for a fourth season. While the studio didn’t confirm when we can expect the next season to arrive, it goes to show how much confidence the production house has in the MTV icons. One of the ways that Beavis And Butt-Head has remained fresh is by flipping the script, often having the crude teenagers share the screen with alternate iterations of themselves. For example, older versions of Beavis and Butt-Head routinely have skits of their own, having gained years but certainly not gained any wisdom in their additional years. It’s a safe bet that the boys won’t have changed much when season four eventually rolls around.

Butt-Head And Beavis’ Bogus Journey

Paramount

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the latest season focusing on the animated superstars, there’s a good reason to give it a try, whether you’re a Beavis and Butt-Head fan or not. Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com gave the third season a “4 out of 5” rating, touting how the animated show remains fresh, even so long after its initial debut. Here’s specifically what we had to say when it came to the quality of season three,

“Beavis and Butt-Head continues its trajectory of being a perfect episodic comedy series with Season 3. Each episode tells its story, and everything is reset for the main duo by the time the next episode starts. They are cartoons in every sense of the word, but there’s a lot of time and attention paid to make sure that they are still fun to watch after all this time. It’s really just incredible how they have managed to pull that off this many years in. Beavis and Butt-Head is only really getting started from here.”

Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis And Butt-Head, has his hands full for the next few years, even when you take the gruesome twosome out of the equation. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that King of the Hill won’t just be returning for a fifteenth season, but Hulu is going the full nine yards by confirming that the Hill family has been renewed for seasons sixteen and seventeen.

