28 Years Ago, MTV’s Wildest Animated Series Premiered (And You Couldn’t Make It in 2026)

28 years ago, MTV debuted the wildest animated series of the 1990s, and you certainly couldn’t make it today. We’ve seen a lot of classic franchises from the 1990s making their return in the last few years with sequels, reboots, or some kind of other new projects. In MTV’s case we’ve seen a successful comeback from one of their most notorious hits, Beavis and Butt-Head, but that’s not the case for some of their other hits. There’s one shot in particular that you really couldn’t do in the modern day for a number of reasons.

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28 years ago today, on May 14, 1998, Celebrity Deathmatch premiered on MTV and it introduced fans to a wild and new kind of show. The stop-motion animated series pit famous celebrities of the time against one another in fights to the death, and often settled these public beefs between the two celebrities in wild, wacky, and violent fashions. But it’s a show that you can’t really make in 2026 not only because of its style of animation, but the style of comedy too. It just wouldn’t work the same way.

Celebrity Deathmatch Debuted on MTV 28 Years Ago Today

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Originally created by Eric Fogel, Celebrity Deathmatch was such a wild concept that really fit within the edge and experimentation of MTV in the 1990s. As the channel started to expand with its original animated works, this stop-motion series offered the perfect blend of what fans would come to expect from the channel for years. Each episode pit celebrities of the time against one another, and resulted in the death of one by the end of their respective fights. Playing off of the “Celebrity” sports genre at the time seen with TV events like Celebrity Boxing that came soon after, this show took the parody to a whole new level.

These fights either ranged from hot topics at the time or just fun plays on words. For example, the premiere had a fight between Hillary Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, which was the big scandal back at that time. In that same episode, Mariah Carey killed Jim Carrey by singing a very high pitched note. Each fight had its own unique ending (where not everyone died), and was such a hit that the show went on for 93 episodes during its original run. It would then get revived a few years later and ran for another two seasons with MTV 2.

There was an attempt to bring Celebrity Deathmatch recently too as it had been announced back in 2018 that Ice Cube would be executive producing a new version of the series together with MTV Studios. But word on that potential revival has not been heard in the years since, so it’s likely not going to happen. It’s because you can’t really do the show in the same way now. It’s not because of its type of humor or anything like that either. It’s more because the idea of the “celebrity” has changed so signicantly in the last 30 years.

Why Celebrity Deathmatch Won’t Work in 2026

Courtesy of Paramount

Sure, Celebrity Deathmatch did have its fair share blue humor and violence, but it always skewed more towards the cartoonish and wacky. The celebrities depicted in the show would usually be offended by it, but it was never anything too serious. That’s not why the show wouldn’t work in 2026, however, it’s because there’s no longer a unified definition of what actually counts as a celebrity. We’ve got so many avenues of entertainment that there’s no longer a more unified pop culture as there was when there were far fewer options.

No one watches traditional television anymore. Fewer people go out to the movies. Press circuits have changed to the point where actors wanting to promote their projects need to eat wild foods or play games to go viral on social media. And there are now many more individuals with millions of people following them like Twitch streamers, influencers, and more than have gotten increasingly niche thanks to the way the algorithms of each platform promotes its most successful creators.

You couldn’t ask someone in 2026 to tune into a stop-motion animated fight between the stars of today because there’s no agreement on who is a proper “star” anymore. The original show worked because they took that originally unified pop culture and twisted it for the maximum impact. Could you do the same with a TikTok user who’s gotten millions of followers by opening Pokémon card packs and have them fight against someone who got famous for playing with slime? Would that be on the same level as Sylvester Stallone vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger in the late ’90s? Of course not.

And the opposite is true too. Stallone and Schwarzenegger are basically nobodies to those who just watch slime videos. It just wouldn’t hit the same. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!