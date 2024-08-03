Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Reveals How Many Spinoffs Are In the Works After House of the Dragon

The second season of House of the Dragon comes to an end tomorrow, and fans of the Game of Thrones spinoff are already eager for more. While a third season will eventually be coming to HBO, it’s not the only thing fans have to look forward to. Author George R.R. Martin recently confirmed that there are currently seven more spinoffs in development. It’s hard to imagine all seven ideas will get off the ground, especially considering shows in this universe have been scrapped before, but it’s safe to say it will be a long time before Westeros is no longer a major part of our television experience.

Martin recently spoke about the next Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, at the Oxford Writers’ House. The author also dropped the news that seven more series are currently in development, three being animated and four being live-action. While it has not been confirmed what these shows will be about, there’s been a lot of speculation, and there’s a good chance we’ll be getting a live-action series about Aegon the Conqueror.

Is the Jon Snow Sequel Series Still Happening?

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

A series about Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow, was revealed to be in development in 2022, but the actor confirmed earlier this year that the show seems to be dead.

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it,” Harington explained to Screen Rant.

“And currently, it’s not [in development]. Currently, it’s off the table because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf,” he added.

Is the Ten Thousand Ships Prequel Happening?

House of the Dragon

While the Jon Snow show probably won’t be moving forward, Martin recently claimed that the scrapped prequel series Ten Thousand Ships is back in development at HBO. Martin took to his blog to congratulate playwright Eboni Booth for winning the Pulitzer Prize for her play Primary Truth. In sharing praise for Booth’s work, Martin also revealed that she’s been working with HBO on expanding the Game of Thrones universe.

“Never having won a Pulitzer Prize myself, I am at a loss to explain why the medal shows Ben Franklin rather than Joseph Pulitzer, but Eboni has promised to fill me in after the ceremony.She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, a GAME OF THRONES spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar.We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles,” Martin wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon spinoffs coming to HBO.