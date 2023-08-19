A League of Their Own Co-Creator Breaks Silence on Prime Video's Surprise Cancellation

Television fans got some heartbreaking news on Friday, when reports announced that Prime Video has reversed its decision to renew A League of Their Own for Season 2. The show was greenlit for a shortened four-episode second season earlier this year, only for the streamer to cancel the new episodes amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes. In a post to Instagram, co-creator and Carson Shaw actress Abbi Jacobson expressed her feelings on A League of Their Own's cancellation, and took issue with blaming the decision on the strike, but focused on thanking fans for supportiing the series.

"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much," Jacobson wrote. "What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike is bullsh-t and cowardly. But this post isn't about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I'm so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching."

Could A League of Their Own Have Gotten a Season 3?

This decision comes after very recent comments from Amazon Studios Television exec Vernon Sanders had indicated that the streamer was not only excited for A League of Their Own Season 2, but was open to even more episodes beyond that.

"I'm one of those people that believes that if magic happens and we get a great response, this doesn't necessarily have to be the end," Sanders revealed in a recent interview with The Wrap. "It will totally depend on how it performs and how the cast and creators all decide they want to revisit it if they do. So let's hope we get that big audience."

"Doing a big ensemble period piece, at the scale and level of Season One was both really gratifying but challenging. And we had a conversation with the producers about how can we bring that back but do it in a way that perhaps was a little more cost-constrained," he added. "And the producers came back to us and said, 'What if we did it as a limited series?' And we jumped at the chance and they've arced out something that we think is really dynamic. So I think the proof will be in the pudding."

What Is A League of Their Own About?

A League of Their Own, set in 1943, is about the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. While her husband is away at war, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) leaves her small town life to pursue her dream of playing professional baseball. Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) is an African-American woman obsessed with baseball, who cannot even get people to allow her to try out and struggles to get considered for any baseball team. The series also stars D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. The series is co-created by Jacobson and Graham, who also worked on Prime Video's recent Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation.

The first season of A League of Their Own is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.