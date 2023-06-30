The latest trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty is here to burn in the back of your mind. On Thursday night, Prime Video debuted a new trailer for the hit show's upcoming sophomore season, just a few weeks away from its three-episode premiere. Based on Jenny Han's book series of the same name, the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 showcases the newest developments in the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), including the heartbreaking aftermath of the death of Susannah (Rachel Blanchard).

The trailer also provides the first-ever snippet of Taylor Swift's "Back to December (Taylor's Version)", just a week before the highly-anticipated release of her newest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), on July 7th. Several of Swift's songs have been featured throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty, with her hit folklore song "Cardigan" appearing in both of the Season 2 trailers.

How will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 release?

As opposed to Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which debuted in a single binge drop, new episodes of Season 2 will be premiering in a three-episode drop. Subsequent episodes of Season 2 will then be released weekly.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung ("Belly"), Jackie Chung ("Laurel"), Rachel Blanchard ("Susannah"), Christopher Briney ("Conrad"), Gavin Casalegno ("Jeremiah"), Sean Kaufman ("Steven"), Alfredo Narciso ("Cleveland"), Minnie Mills ("Shayla") with Colin Ferguson ("John Conklin"), and Tom Everett Scott ("Adam Fisher").

The Prime Video series is led by showrunners Jenny Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as Executive Producers along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip..

"I approached it like, what do I think are the most important elements of the story to keep?" Han told Collider when Season 1 was released. "And what do the fans care the most about? I am able to pull from all the emails, letters, and comments I've seen over the years from fans, so that's how we looked at this adaptation. What do the original fans care most about? And then, also for me, what's going to be most like fun and exciting to explore? Because I think as a writer, you have to feel like you're doing something new in a way, too. That it's not going to be just the exact same thing, but what's the new approach? And how do I make this feel fresh?"

As mentioned above, the first three episodes of Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will debut on July 14th exclusively on Prime Video.