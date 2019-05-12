Aaron Rodgers Teases Appearance on Game of Thrones

The latest season of Game of Thrones has seen a ton of cameos from major celebrities. The first episode alone saw the debuts and deaths of characters played by comedy actors Martin Starr (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Silicon Valley) and Rob McElheney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Some fans might be waiting to see what happened to Ed Sheeran’s eyelids, but they should be worried about the reigning King in the North of the NFL.

Green Bay Packers quarterback and former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has frequently made mention of his love for Game of Thrones. And he’s been hinting for quite some time that he’ll make a cameo in tonight’s penultimate episode.

Rodgers appeared at the Kentucky Derby just last week when he was asked if he would appear in a Game of Thrones TV show or movie. He simply responded, “Episode 5, Game of Thrones.” And then he walked away.

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

He also tweeted about the series after the second episode of the final season aired, telling fans that “#Episode5shouldBeGood.”

So, it seems like the Packers quarterback will be appearing in tonight’s episode — unless he was cut before it aired.

Rodgers has been a longtime fan of the series, even appearing in a promotional video done by HBO. And with these final episodes featuring a plethora of famous celebrities getting their own fan fulfillment by appearing on the series, there’s no time like the present.

We’ll find out when the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones airs tonight on HBO TV.

