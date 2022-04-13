Abbott Elementary Star Addresses The Office Series Comparisons

The mockumentary sitcom has made a major comeback this year with the arrival of ABC’s newest smash hit. Abbott Elementary, a comedy about teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, has been a ratings anomaly throughout its first season, bringing in new audience members throughout its first 13 episodes and reminding people of the value of a good network sitcom. The series, created by star Quinta Brunson, is filmed in a mockumentary style, so it has drawn a lot of obvious comparison to Parks and Recreation and The Office.

That’s a high bar for any series, especially one in its very first season, but everyone involved is proud of the comparison, because it shows they’re doing something right. Following the Abbott Elementary Season 1 finale on Tuesday night, star Tyler James Williams opened up to Variety about his work on the series, and why he doesn’t mind being compared to The Office.

“It’s impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It’s the golden standard of this style. And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there’s gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don’t want to bring things in that I’m not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don’t end up directly stealing anything here.”

“It’s like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we’re not making playoffs … but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling. It’s an honor. If that’s the bar that we’re being compared to, that’s where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, ‘Which one’s better? The Office or Abbott?’ I’ll take that fight every day.”

