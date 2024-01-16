Monster Season 2 Casts Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny

Netflix's Monster has brought Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny aboard for Season 2. Variety reports that these two stars join an already packed anthology series cast. Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez are going to be helping tell the story of the Menéndez brothers. In fact, Season 2 is titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Koch will play Erik, while Chavez will bring Lyle to life. Of course, viewers of a certain age will remember the high-profile case that saw the duo murder their parents Jose and Mary Louise. (Those are the roles that Bardem and Chloe Sevigny will be filling in the Netflix series.) So, the cast for this project is shaping up to e a big deal for the streamer again.

Ryan Murphy is the man behind Monster. He co-created the Netflix series with Ian Brennan. They're both fixtures over at the red brand for the time being. The show was a controversial success as people all over the world can't quite seem to quit true crime. The entire genre puts up wild numbers completely out of step with the occurrence of these incidents in real life. For example, the Menendez brothers case is decades old at the is point. But, this is just one of several projects that will tell their story this year. All of them trying to ride this same wave.

Monster Courts Controversy Over At Netflix

Last, year as Evan Peters was winning awards for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster, families of the killer's victims spoke out about the show. Tony Hughes' mother Shirley talked to TMZ about the series and wished that Peters had used the moment to directly pay tribute to the victims. She even went so far as to say it would have been nice to see the star call out Hollywood for glorifying these kinds of murders with glossy TV series. A lot of people on social media agreed with her sentiment and liked her courage to say something as Netflix pushes ahead anyway.

"Evan should have used his acceptance speech to mention the families who are still suffering from Dahmer's crimes, or to say Hollywood should put an end to telling stories about killers and glorifying them," Hughes said. "There's a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame… It's a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day."

Monster Gets Two More Seasons At Netflix

(Photo: Netflix)

Despite her and others' very real critiques of the show, Monster is headed for a Season 2 and a Season 3 on Netflix. People just couldn't put the series down. True crime is such a massive force in the podcasting space and always has been popular since the 90s overfocus on crime fueled by shows like Cops and America's Most Wanted. (Themselves an extension on the love for live police chases on local news stations…) However, with 924 hours viewed in just the few months of 2022 alone, Netflix gave Ryan Murphy the keys to tell the Menendez brothers' story again. In a staggering admission, Monster was the second-most popular English TV series on the streaming platform during 2022.

Netflix said: "Following the massive success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of the record-breaking anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society. Additionally, Netflix has ordered a second season of the Murphy, Brennan and Eric Newman real-estate thriller, The Watcher. Executive producers of season one also include: Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein."

Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria added, "Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

Did you watch Monster Season 1? Let us know down in the comments!