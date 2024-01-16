2024 Emmys: Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

While many of the comedy awards at the Emmys have been dominated by Ted Lasso the past couple of years, the race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series has been a different story. Legendary actress Jean Smart has taken home that specific Emmy two years in a row, raking in the acclaim for her work on Hacks. That said, the third season of Hacks hasn't been released yet, which means Smart wasn't eligible to be nominated and a new actress would take home the award no matter what.

Heading into Monday night's Emmys telecast, five actresses were nominated for the category: Dead to Me's Christina Applegate, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne, and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

Given the love that Abbott Elementary has received over the last couple of years, it may not come as a massive surprise to see Brunson take home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In addition to creating the series, Brunson stars in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues.

Comedy Series Emmy Nominees

Heading into Monday night, there were several awards set on recognizing outstanding achievement in comedy on TV. You can check out the nominees for the major comedy series awards below!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking