2024 Emmys: Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson took home another Emmy on Monday night.
While many of the comedy awards at the Emmys have been dominated by Ted Lasso the past couple of years, the race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series has been a different story. Legendary actress Jean Smart has taken home that specific Emmy two years in a row, raking in the acclaim for her work on Hacks. That said, the third season of Hacks hasn't been released yet, which means Smart wasn't eligible to be nominated and a new actress would take home the award no matter what.
Heading into Monday night's Emmys telecast, five actresses were nominated for the category: Dead to Me's Christina Applegate, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne, and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.
Given the love that Abbott Elementary has received over the last couple of years, it may not come as a massive surprise to see Brunson take home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In addition to creating the series, Brunson stars in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues.
Comedy Series Emmy Nominees
Heading into Monday night, there were several awards set on recognizing outstanding achievement in comedy on TV. You can check out the nominees for the major comedy series awards below!
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking