Wheel Of Fortune & Jeopardy 24/7 Channels Coming

Pluto TV has just added new, 24/7 channels for Judge Judy and Deal or No Deal, giving fans an opportunity to turn on an episode of the long-running unscripted series at any time, as long as they have an internet connection. Next up: iconic game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, both of which will get stand-alone channels on August 1, 2022. The streamer, which already has 24/7 channels for everything from The Love Boat and Family Ties to Mission: Impossible and ALF, will not have the newest of the new episodes of the beloved game shows, but will feature classic episodes, as well as those only a few years old, according to Sony.

This is likely an especially big deal for Jeopardy! fans, since the vast majority of the programming will likely feature the late Alex Trebek as host. Trebek, the series' second host after Art Fleming, and hosted from 1984 until his death, with his final episode airing in early 2021. In case fans didn't already miss the beloved TV icon, the series of controversies and shenanigans surrounding his replacement certainly drove home how special Trebek was as a host.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our programming offering and make it easier for the audience to find what they are looking for. Not only is this expansion driven by viewing habits we can see, we spoke directly to our audience to gain feedback on suggested changes before they were made," Pluto TV SVP of Programming Scott Reich said in a press release. "Everything we do puts the audience first and this optimization is the latest step to maintain our market leadership in partnership with our audience."

Pluto is an ad-supported platform, which means that while it has an exclusive deal for the shows within that category of streamer, don't be surprised to continue seeing some "Best-Of" packages and specials showing up on Netflix, which is paid for by subscribers rather than advertisers...although for the time being, that deal has expired.

In addition to 24/7 channels for Press Your Luck, The Price is Right, and other game show classics, Pluto has a Game Show Channel, which airs popular game shows round the clock...just not the SAME shows.