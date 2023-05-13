ABC Cancels Three Hit Dramas at Once

Three fan-favorite drama series from ABC have gotten the axe. On Friday, it was announced that Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep have each been canceled after one season on the network. Additionally, Big Sky has been canceled after three seasons. These mark the first official cancelations ABC has made for the 2023-2024 season so far. The network already had two shows, The Goldbergs and A Million Little Things, come to a close after their current seasons. The Rookie spinoff Rookie: Feds is the only remaining drama that has yet to be renewed by the network.

What is Big Sky about?

In Season 3 of Big Sky, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Big Sky is based on C.J. Box's The Highway book series, and was created by David E. Kelley. It also starred Brian Geraghty, Valerie Mahaffey, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, Jade Pettyjohn, John Carroll Lynch, Ryan Phillippe, Ted Levine, Logan Marshall-Green, Janina Gavankar, Omar Metwally, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and J. Anthony Pena.

What is The Company You Keep about?

Based on the South Korean series My Fellow Citizens!, The Company You Keep tells the story of con man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia), who is in debt to crime boss Daphne Finch alongside his family. With undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) attempting to track Daphne down, a night of passion ignites love between Charlie and Emma, who are on a collision course professionally.

The Company You Keep also starred Sarah Wayne Callies, Polly Draper, Tim Chiou, James Saito, Freda Foh Shen, Felisha Terrell, and William Fichtner.

What is Alaska Daily about?

In Alaska Daily, Eileen (Hilary Swank) is a journalist from New York who moves to Alaska for a clean start and who looks for redemption both personally and professionally after joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. In the City of Anchorage, she works with another colleague at the newspaper, Roz Friendly (Grace Dove), to complete and release reports on the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis in the state of Alaska.

Alaska Daily also starred Jeff Perry, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank.

What do you think of ABC canceling Big Sky, The Company You Keep, and Alaska Daily? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!