ABC Renews Five Shows Including Conners and Wonder Years

The Conners and The Wonder Years are among five series to be renewed by ABC. The other three renewals from ABC include the dramas A Million Little Things and Big Sky, and the comedy Home Economics. This comes after the news of ABC canceling two of its newer dramas – Promised Land and Queens – after they each aired just one season apiece. Black-ish also came to an end after eight seasons, though it was an already-planned finale. With three shows either ending or being canceled, ABC had its lowest number in a decade, beating its previous record of five last season. The fifth season of The Conners and A Million Little Things will air in the 2022-2023 season. Meanwhile, Big Sky and Home Economics enter their third seasons, with The Wonder Years reboot heading into Season 2. Fred Savage was reportedly fired from the reboot of The Wonder Years, following an investigation into his misconduct. Outlets reported that Disney cut ties with Savage after multiple complaints of misconduct in his work as executive producer and director on the series. Although the exact nature of the allegations is currently unclear, reports are indicating they include "verbal outbursts" and "inappropriate behavior." "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," 20th Television said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years." The Season 2 finale of Big Sky is bringing in Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles. The ABC drama is bringing Ackles on to play Beau Arlen, who is described as "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt's new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher)." The finale of Big Sky's sophomore season will air next Thursday, May 19, as Ackles appears alongside stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. After appearing in the Season 2 finale, Jensen Ackles will join Big Sky as a series regular for Season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ackles only has a one-season deal to appear on Big Sky. Continue reading for the synopses for all-five returning series.

The Conners (Photo: ABC) The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family—Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.—grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The Wonder Years Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Big Sky (Photo: ABC) Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

A Million Little Things (Photo: ABC) When we last saw Eddie, he was grappling with his life in a wheelchair and fighting for joint custody of his son. Just as he approaches a sense of normalcy and independence, a mysterious phone call from the woman who hit him threatens to turn his world upside down once more. Will Eddie learn to let go and find acceptance for his new life, or will he fall back into old destructive habits? Finally emerging from the shadow of her marriage, Katherine allows herself to discover who she is outside of a relationship, and more importantly, who she wants to be. Katherine's journey of self-discovery takes her to some surprising new places as she shirks labels and learns to live without the word "should" in her vocabulary. Forced home from England by circumstances beyond her control, Maggie found her groove as a podcaster, earning a loyal audience and helping Sophie find her own voice. This season, we'll find Maggie committing even further to her mission to help people, which will lead to new personal and professional heights … until a ghost from her past emerges and threatens to send her into a tailspin. Rome and Regina watched the pandemic crush two dreams: his movie and her restaurant, but it also unexpectedly revived an old one when they became foster parents to Tyrell. But now that Tyrell knows the truth about his mother's deportation, the family harmony will be thrown into discord. We'll watch as Rome and Regina land on their feet but on divergent paths that will test the strength of their marriage. Trapped in France during quarantine, Delilah finally returned to Boston only to find herself a stranger to her own children. Danny summoned the courage to come out at school, while Sophie sought justice against the man who assaulted her. But with Delilah determined to return to France, her kids are forced to choose between keeping the family together or staying in the only home they've ever known. And in the final moments of season three, the guilt and anger Gary felt over Sophie's assault led him to the doorstep of the man responsible. As we unpack the events of that fateful night, we'll watch Gary fight to preserve his friendships and, most importantly, the future that he's been longing for with Darcy. As the season unfolds, we'll watch through laughter and tears as our friend group navigates new identities, new careers and new family formations, all while learning what it means to be family, what it means to love, and what it means to seek forgiveness.