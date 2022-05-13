Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Guest-Starring in Big Sky Season 2 Finale

✖

The Season 2 finale of Big Sky is bringing in a heavy hitter in Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles. According to Deadline, the ABC drama is bringing Jensen Ackles on to play Beau Arlen, who is described as "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt's new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher)." The finale of Big Sky's sophomore season will air next Thursday, May 19, as Ackles appears alongside stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

Ackles is set to play Soldier Boy in the third season of the Prime Video original series The Boys. He's most famously known for his role as Dean Winchester in The CW's Supernatural. The Winchesters, a spinoff of Supernatural, was given a series order by the network. Ackles is also working with Greg Berlanti on an unannounced DC project.

Ackles made the announcement on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. During Rosenbaum and Ackles' conversation, the former Smallville actor asked Ackles what would be the one Marvel or DC movie role he'd love to do. Ackles responded with the small tease for his secret DC property, though he of course didn't offer any clues as to what the project could be, or if it's a feature film or television role.

"Well, there is a DC property that I'm currently developing right now with Warner Bros. and some other good partners that I've got my fingers crossed for," Ackles revealed. "Again, I'm not going to talk about it cause you don't want to jinx it."

The Big Sky Season 2 finale is titled "Catch a Few Fish." Its description reads: "In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while."

