Adam Sandler’s Return to SNL Turns Into a Horror Movie

In a new promo released ahead of former cast member Adam Sandler‘s return to Saturday Night Live in his first turn as host, Sandler’s visit quickly turns horrific with a creepy assist from longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson.

Sandler strolls down memory lane before realizing the collection of photos adorning the wall of Studio 8H has turned voyeuristic and obsessive, and he’s met by a sinister Thompson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandler makes his SNL hosting debut May 4 with musical guest Shawn Mendes, marking Sandler’s first appearance on the sketch comedy series since its 40th anniversary special in 2015.

As reported by Inquisitr, Sandler’s return sets the record for the longest-ever gap between an ex-cast member’s last starring turn on the show and their return as host. At 23 years, 11 months, and 29 days, Sandler just beats out Dan Aykroyd, who served as a cast member between 1975-1979 but didn’t return to host until 2003, exactly 23 years, 11 months, and 22 days later.

Sandler joined the Lorne Michaels-created series as a writer in 1990 and emerged as a featured player in 1991. Before he was fired from the show in 1995, alongside co-star and good friend Chris Farley, Sandler crafted such characters as Canteen Boy, Opera Man, and the Gap Girls with Farley and David Spade.

SNL propelled Sandler to stardom as the lead of comedy hits Billy Madison, The Waterboy, and Grown Ups. Sandler is now based at Netflix, where he’s produced and starred in such films as The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, and the coming Murder Mystery, re-teaming him with Just Go with It co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Saturday Night Live premieres its Sandler-hosted episode tonight at 11:30 ET / 10:30 CT / 9:30 MT 8:30 PT on NBC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!